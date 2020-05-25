BERLIN — Human remains were found off Kent Street Thursday night, but as of press time Monday, no identification had been released by the authorities.
Although there has been no official announcement, Linda Coates of Lancaster, the sister of a 65-year-old Berlin man missing since last fall, said on a post on her Facebook page on Saturday that an autopsy performed by the N.H. Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the body is that of her brother, George Cross.
Cross was last seen in early September and an active search was undertaken for him by police and family members.
Family members could not be reached for confirmation.
A joint release issued Friday by N.H. State Police and Berlin Police said shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday authorities received information that human remains had been found in a wooded area off Kent Street on the city’s East Side.
Police said they are investigating to determine identification and the circumstances surrounding the death.
The remains were taken to the N.H. Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to help with identification and determine a cause of death.
Berlin police referred calls seeking an update on the investigation to state police, but the state police said sergeant involved was off-duty.
At the time of his disappearance, Cross lived on Goebel Street and was described as 6 feet tall and weighing 135 pounds.
Police asked anyone with information about the case to call State Police Sgt. Mike Cote at (603) 846-3333 or Berlin Police Lt. Jeff Lemoine at (603) 752-3131.
