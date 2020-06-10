By Edith Tucker
The Berlin Sun
GORHAM — The selectmen voted unanimously, 3-0, at their Monday night meeting, June 8, to adopt a formal Transfer Station Permit Policy and to approve the process by which property owners and residents can obtain stickers, valid for 3 years. The board had discussed these issues a number of times at public meetings and had previously reached consensus on all major aspects of the new permit system, designed so ineligible persons will no longer be able to “get away with” disposing their trash at the town’s transfer station.
“Effective July 1, 2020, Gorham property owners and residents will be required to obtain a Transfer Station Permit,” the new policy reads. “The sticker application form will be available both at the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall and on the Town website at www/gorhamnh.org., (located under the Highway Department/Transfer Station Tab/Sticker Permit, whose menu is on the left side).”
The Town Clerk will issue up to 2 permits per property to those who can show they are qualified by filling out the application form plus remitting the $5 fee. These stickers will be valid for 3 years from July 1. The sticker should be placed on the passenger-side, lower corner of the residents’/business-owners’ vehicle.
Stickers can also be applied for by mail by filling out the form and sending it along with a check made out to the Town of Gorham plus a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Town Clerk, 20 Park St., Gorham, NH 03581.
