RANDOLPH — William “Bill” Arnold was one of four individuals honored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission with a 2019 Volunteer Award of Excellence for their outstanding efforts to support the N.H. Fish and Game Department’s mission.
Because of concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, award plaques were mailed to the recipients and no in-person ceremony will be held. Photographs of each recipient holding the award will be included, however, in an upcoming edition of the “Wildlife Journal.”
Arnold, a legend in the search-and-rescue community in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains, was nominated by Fish and Game Lt. Mark Ober.
Remarkably, Arnold became an active member of the backcountry SAR community before any official organized groups existed, and he’s been instrumental in hundreds of SAR missions in his 50-plus years of service. In 1967 when Arnold was 21, he was one of the first responders at the Mount Washington Cog Railway accident that left eight people dead and dozens seriously injured.
Arnold is a founding member of the non-profit Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) and is still an active member, but his volunteer search and rescue efforts go back 25 years before it was formed in 1993.
Over the years, he has been a volunteer at five airplane crashes and, as Ober described it “hundreds of calls for lost, missing, injured, and deceased hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts.”
Arnold responded on June 21, 2019, as a member of the Randolph Fire Department, to a deadly motorcycle accident that killed seven people on Route 2 in Randolph. He was one of the 50 first responders who were honored last fall by the non-profit North Country Public Safety Foundation at a dinner and ceremony held annually at the Omni Mountain Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods.
In 2014, Arnold was honored individually as the NCPSF’s EMS Provider of the Year. He became an EMT in 1982 and is a certified firefighter. The 2014 citation reads: “Yet with all of his accomplishments and experiences he has had, Bill is a quiet and humble man who lists his greatest accomplishments as being husband, father and grandfather.”
This year, he and his wife, Barbara, a retired school nurse in the Gorham schools, are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.
Arnold, the son of an Episcopal minister, was born in Medford, Mass., in 1946. His family moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, when he was 3, but he, his mother and sister always spent the whole summer in Randolph.
In his early teen years, he and his summertime buddies walked everywhere, including hiking up to the Randolph Mountain Club’s Crag Camp at an elevation of 4,247 on the edge of King Ravine on the north side of Mount Adams. In 1963, when he was only 16, he and his friend Peter Bowers were asked by then-RMC president Klaus Goetze to be Crag caretakers, the first time the RMC had employed two caretakers. Each was paid $20 a week.
After he dropped out of Paul Smith’s College in 1967 for health reasons, Arnold decided to become a year-round Randolph resident. He worked for the Appalachian Mountain Club at Pinkham Notch, U.S. Forest Service, Wildcat, drove an oil truck and eventually started his own business.
For three years in the late 1970s, Arnold worked full-time for the Young Adult Conservation Corps, teaching some 20 local youth who were 16 to 24 years old, woods and outdoor survival skills while they cut snowmobile trails, cleared wildlife openings and did timber stand improvement.
His father, Morris F. “Ben” Arnold, was Suffragan Bishop in Massachusetts, from 1972 to 1982, bringing him back from the Midwest to the Bay State.
Arnold is one of the 15 men and women featured in “Mountain Voices: Stories of Life and Adventure in the White Mountains and Beyond” by Doug Mayer of Randolph and Rebecca Oreskes of Milan, published in 2012 by AMC Books.
The chapter — “Bill Arnold: A Lifelong Caretaker” — concludes with his own summation of his life in Randolph: “I’m proud of just being able to live here, and I feel like I’ve contributed to the town. I’ve always felt that it’s anyone’s responsibility to somehow contribute to society, whether it’s your local town or whatever, whether it’s volunteer work or something else. You try to leave the world a little better than when you started — whatever that means.”
Arnold wrapped up his Saturday, Oct. 24, interview by pointing out that the Commission’s Volunteer Award of Excellence has special meaning to him because of the respect he has for hard and difficult work done by Fish and Game conservation officers. His first-hand knowledge, he noted, stretches back to C.O. Paul T. Doherty of Gorham (author of his autobiography “Smoke from a Thousand Campfires”) and encompasses a long list of conservation officers with whom he has worked on SAR missions and other issues.
Three others were also recognized with commission awards: a veterinarian, Dr. Derek Fritz of Peterborough was given the Ellis R. Hatch Jr. Award of Excellence; the Friends of Pulpit Rock Tower of Rye was recognized as the conservation organization, and seventh-grader Emma Lee Patricia Putnam of Landaff was recognized as youth conservationist.
