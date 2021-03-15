BERLIN — City officials have not given up on efforts to attract a small hotel to Berlin and have hired as a consultant the head of the management firm currently overseeing the development of a Best Western Hotel in Rumford, Maine.
The Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority voted Thursday to hire Rob McCarthy, founder of Melan Hotel Group to evaluate the city’s potential to support a 60-bed hotel. McCarthy, will charge the board $9,500 and will produce a report in five to seven weeks.
Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme contacted McCarthy at BIDPA’s request after a recent market demand study by Pinnacle Advisory Group of Boston said it did not find a significant demand to support a hotel in Berlin. The study cited insufficient demand in the shoulder seasons as well as a lack of corporate demand but said incentives and creative financing could change that assessment.
At last month’s meeting, board members noted Rumford has a 63-room Best Western Hotel under construction with a spring opening projected. Board members noted some similarities between the two communities. Berlin has a population of approximately 10,000 and is a former paper mill city. The town of Rumford has a population of around 6,000 and still has an operating paper mill.
Laflamme said she forwarded the Pinnacle study to McCarthy and he visited Berlin last week to get a sense of the city. Laflamme and BIDPA Board Chair Mike Caron said McCarthy disagreed with some parts of the Pinnacle study and said he felt there was more opportunity here for a hotel than the study indicated. While he was not in a position to take on another project in Berlin, McCarthy offered to consult with the city.
On its webpage, Melan said it put together the plan to get the financing for the Rumford hotel and reduced costs by considering modular development. An ownership group consisting of 29 local investors put up funding, allowing the group to secure a bank loan. Once the hotel is open, the New Hampshire-based Melan will manage the day-to-day operations.
Caron spoke in favor of hiring McCarthy, stating that he was not ready to give up on the idea of a hotel for Berlin.
“I think he could bring a lot to the table,” he said of McCarthy, noting McCathy’s years of work in the hotel business.
BIDPA members said they feel a hotel is needed to handle the growing number of visitors traveling here for motorized recreation, especially ATV enthusiasts. The board argues having lodging available would increase the economic returns by keeping tourists within the city and frequenting local businesses.
BIDPA voted unanimously to hire McCarthy. McCarthy declined to be interviewed for this article when contacted Friday, saying he wanted to check with city officials first.
McCarthy has a long resume in the hospitality business. He created the Melan Hotel Group in 2016, Prior to that, he was the Senior Vice President of Operations for Linchris Hotel Corporation, a 24-unit hotel chain and management company. In 1998, McCarthy opened the prestigious, 4 Diamond Inn at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
McCarthy also served as the opening general manager and project manager for Sonesta International Hotels Luxor in Cairo, Egypt, a 224 room, five star hotel with six diverse dining concepts. He was the general manager for the Flatley companies Tara hotels from 1990 to 1995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.