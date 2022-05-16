BERLIN — The Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority continues to look for a new name that will help with its mission to support new businesses coming into the Androscoggin Valley.
The authority board spent some time during its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday discussing the possible name change to something that better represents its mission, as well as improvements to the website that highlight information helpful to businesses looking to relocate to the area.
The name change was discussed briefly during the board’s April meeting, but was placed on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting to foster a more detailed discussion.
During the April meeting board members said BIDPA cannot change its legal name, but could create a “known as” name to better reflect its mission. Specifically, board members have discussed focusing more on economic development.
During Wednesday’s meeting several names were discussed, but newly hired City Manager Phil Warren Jr. suggested Berlin Regional Economic Development or BRED as a possible name. Several of the board members liked the suggestion, especially the regional aspect of the name as BIDPA represents not only Berlin but several other local communities as well.
While the board appeared to favor BRED as a name, no formal action was taken on the matter Wednesday.
The board also continued to discuss ways to improve the BIDPA website, and reviewing several other communities’ websites to get an idea of what options are available to them. Among the websites they looked at were municipal sites for Rochester, Franklin, Derry, Dover, Somersworth and Nashua, as well as the nheconomy.com website.
Board member Dick Huot said he really liked Derry’s website because everything you might need to know is in a menu on the left hand side of the website and can easily be clicked.
Community Development Director Pam Laflamme said Derry uses the same provider as the city of Berlin, CivicPlus. She said BIDPA’s website is similar to Derry’s but the links on the left-hand side of the page have not been built out.
The board discussed the importance of having someone to regularly update the site.
Board Chair Mike Caron said one thing he would like to see on the site is a listing of properties available for development.
Board member Peter Higbee agreed and said it would be helpful to have the city’s incentives available for review as well.
The board agreed to have staff build out the website with additional links for the board to review at its next meeting.
Caron suggested also using the page to show prospective businesses positive things happening in the community, especially related to successful businesses.
The board discussed goals and priorities from the Camoin study.
Laflamme said Camoin recommended hiring an expert to do a study about the affects of OHRV tourism in the area.
Laflamme reminded the board that there was a separate study completed last year relating to the economic impact statewide of OHRV tourism.
She said the board hasn’t gone over the study together for possible avenues for planning related to OHRV tourism in the community, perhaps to be discussed at a future meeting.
