SANBORNTON — A Berlin woman was killed Sunday when her vehicle drifted off Interstate 93 and struck a tree.
State police reported that Barbara Riff, 73, of Berlin was traveling south in the leftbound lane on I-93 just before noon when her Toyota RAV4 drifted off the roadway and into the median. The front of the SUV then hit a tree.
Riff was declared dead at the scene. Traffic on that section of I-93 was reduced to one lane for approximately one hour.
The accident is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have information related to it is encouraged to call Trooper Samuel Provenza at (603) 223-6162 or email him at samuel.p.provenza@dos.nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.