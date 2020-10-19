BERLIN — Enrollment is up slightly for the Berlin public school system and planning is now underway for reopening after the upcoming Christmas holiday.
The district is also citing the importance of determining its free and reduced lunch eligibility rate.
At Thursday’s school board meeting, Superintendent of Schools Julie King reported there are a total of 1,135 students in pre-school through 12th grade, an increase of 34 students over the 2019-20 school year.
The district is operating under a hybrid system because of COVID-19, and most parents have chosen to have their children educated on-site with the use of protective equipment and social distance.
The figures show there are 838 students attending on-site and 297 going with remote learning.
King said there are still new enrollees coming in so the numbers may change slightly. She said the enrollment figures do not include students being home schooled. In the current school year there are 134 home study students and three in charter school.
King put out a plea for parents to fill out and return free and reduced lunch eligibility forms. She said so far 38 percent of the student body has qualified, which is very low.
King said the rate is always above 50 percent. But she noted that the forms are quite thick and currently all students are receiving free lunches through the end of the year under a waiver granted because of the pandemic. She said those factors make getting the forms filled out a bit of a tough sell.
King stressed the issue is important because many federal grants are based on the percentage of free and reduced lunches. She said other schools are having the same issue and the Department of Education was asked if it could use last year’s percentage or make some adjustments. But the DOE responded that it is required by law to use the formula.
King said the district will be sending out a letter to all parents who have not filled out a free and reduced lunch form.
“We will be going the extra two miles in effort because we face a huge reduction in aid and grants. Everything is based on that free and reduced lunch population,” King said.
With a successful hybrid opening of the current school year, planning is now underway for reopening after the week off for Christmas vacation.
King said many families travel for the holidays or have family members visit. Anyone traveling outside New England to see family or having guests from outside New England is expected to quarantine for two weeks. College students come home for semester break, which she said brings an added layer of exposure.
“It’s difficult to have a large family gathering and social distance inside your home,” King noted.
“There’s a lot of things stacking up there that bring a lot of concern,” she added, noting it is also flu season.
One big concern is staffing. King said the district already has had staff members out on quarantine because of travel as well as staff out with symptoms. She said they have been able to manage — in one case they put one of the custodians who has a bus license on bus duty for a few days because they were lacking a driver.
King said she has sent out a survey to staff inquiring about holiday travel plans. But she said one thing she is considering, along with SAU 20, is coming back from the Christmas break in remote mode for two weeks. She said that would provide a quarantine period for all students and staff.
King said it would lessen the chance of transmission and the possibility of having to cancel classes due to a lack of staffing. But she said it would also create a problem for parents who work and will now have to be home with their students. She asked the board for input.
Board member Matt Buteau said his family has decided not to travel to areas that would require a 14-day quarantine. He said he and his wife are working parents and rely on the school to take good care of their kids. Buteau said it’s a fine line between the importance of kids being in school and making sure students and staff are safe. He encouraged King to talk to staff and families and cautioned that the district will not be able to please everyone.
King agreed it is not an easy choice and said one worry expressed by staff is some families may not report travel or out-of-state guests to avoid quarantine.
The board agreed to discuss the matter further at its next board meeting.
