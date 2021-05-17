BERLIN — The Berlin school board has decided not to join the school funding lawsuit originally filed by the Contoocook Valley School District two years ago. They will instead wait to see if a second lawsuit is filed that addresses the inequity in the state’s method of funding education through property taxes.
Three other school districts joined Con-Val and the districts argued in Superior Court that the state was not fulfilling its N.H. Constitutional obligation to fund the cost of an adequate education for all students.
Twenty-six districts, including Berlin, filed an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit.
The school districts prevailed and the state appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court sent the case back to the lower court for additional discovery.
The lead attorney for the school districts, Michael Tiereny asked the Berlin board last month to consider joining the suit. He said they have until May 21 to add litigants and were contacting the school districts that supported the suit to see if they wanted to join as full litigants.
So far five other districts have joined, meaning there are now nine litigants.
Tierney estimated the cost of continuing the lawsuit at $250,000, which will be divided among the districts based on a variety of factors.
Last week, Attorneys Natalie Laflamme and John Tobin met with the school board via Zoom to discuss the lawsuit. The two attorneys prepared and filed the amicus brief that the city supported.
Laflamme, a Berlin High graduate, outlined reasons why the school district might consider signing on to the lawsuit. She said the more schools involved sends a message that there is a lot of support and resources behind the suit. She said the state has made it clear it is willing to expend a lot of resources defending its position and is moving to bring in some outside experts who are specialists in state education lawsuits.
The state has placed the annual cost of an adequate education at $3,700 plus some add-ons such as special education kids, English as a first language, making the average state expenditure per student about $4,500. But the actual average cost to educate a student is about $19,000.
Tobin, who worked on the original school funding lawsuit back in the 1990s, said in the amicus they emphasized what they feel is the other side of the issue — how the state’s funding formula creates disparity in property tax rates among municipalities and especially the burden it places on property poor communities like Berlin.
He said the districts could win the argument on the cost of an adequate education but the formula will not change and the inequities in the way that the money is distributed will still be there.
He said he expects a second separate lawsuit will be filed that will address the distribution side of the equation — that property-poor districts like Berlin must impose local school taxes at much higher rates than property-rich districts.
Tobin said the board could wait and see if such a lawsuit is filed and join that suit as the better battle for the city. He said the board can always decide at any time to donate to the Cov-Val suit to help pay for some of the costs there without being part of the team. Tobin said he and Laflamme thought the $250,000 estimate for the Con-Val lawsuit was low.
Tobin also said if the district invests in the Con-Val lawsuit or a future suit, it should consider that the changes could save the district millions of dollars over time.
School board member Nathan Morin said he found the presentation helpful but said despite what the courts rule, the Legislature has to address the funding.
“We really got to start focusing on changing the make-up of the state Legislature,” he said.
The board voted unanimously not to join the Con-Val suit.
