BERLIN — The Berlin Board of Education will hold a public meeting on its proposed budget request for the 2022-23 school year tonight at 6 p.m. at the Berlin Middle High School library.
A budget request packet was provided to The Berlin Sun before the meeting and an interview was
conducted Tuesday morning with Berlin Schools Superintendent Julie King on the proposal.
The proposed school budget presented in the packet is $21,823,126, although, during the Sun interview, King said the district is still in the beginning phases of the budget approval process.
King said she has been reviewing the budget in detail and may make recommendations Thursday for a lower request amount.
She noted that the district is still in negotiations with its three labor unions including the Berlin Educational Association, Berlin Educational Support Staff and the Local 1444, which represents custodians and bus drivers.
The packet lists information relating to the history of the budget going back to the 2001-02 school year. In previous years, there was a difference in the administration’s request vs. the amount the board of education puts forward for public hearing. In the vast majority of previous years, the amount requested by the board was less than the amount requested by the school administration, however this year the figures are identical.
King said in years past, the school board would make its own proposed cuts to the budget before finalizing one to be submitted to the city council, but the current board wants the administration to produce a needs-based budget for submission to the council so the council is aware of what is actually necessary to perform the district’s duty to school children.
The packet also outlines the Oct. 1 enrollment figures for the district dating back to the 2001-2002 school year.
King said the enrollment numbers are used to determine the state funding calculations for the district. From 2001-02 to the current year, there has been a steady decline in the number of students enrolled in the district. In 2001-02 there were 1,672 students enrolled in Berlin schools.
For 2021-22 that number has dropped to 1,064, which is a 36 student reduction from the 2020-2021 school year.
King said the reduction in students does mean there could be less need for money relating to costs for supplies, materials and books, but the lesser number of students does not affect the need for fixed costs like building maintenance.
King said the district has over the years reduced staff as fewer students have been part of the system and such reductions are made when there is enough of a decline in an area.
King further said a reduction of 36 students in one year though would not necessitate a reduction in staff as the reduction in students in spread out over 13 grades — from K-12 — so that a staff member could not effectively be reduced.
The packet also outlines the tuition rates that are paid for students who attend Berlin schools from Dummer, Milan and Errol.
In 2001-2002, the rates ranged from $5,898 for middle school students to $6,282 for high school students. Those rates are now anticipated to be $16,489 for middle school students and $18,295 for high school students in the 2022-23 school year.
According to the proposed budget, the district is anticipating tuition revenues in the amount of $1,299,413 for 2022-23, a $255,623 reduction from the $1,555,036 figure from 2021-22.
Another significant revenue reduction anticipated by the proposed budget is in state adequacy aid, which is expected to decrease to $11,117,719, or a $222,294 decrease from 2021-22’s $11,340,013 figure.
The proposed budget also outlines the city of Berlin’s tax rate history. According to the charts provided, the city’s tax rate from 2000-05 varied from over $40 per $1,000 of taxable property to over $45 per $1,000 of taxable property. In the past two years, the overall rate has been between $35 and $37 per $1,000 of taxable property.
One of the sizable costs outlined in the proposed budget and discussed with King is the cost for students from the district to be placed in a variety of programs based on their special education needs. In the 2022-23 school year, this cost is estimated to be in excess of $1 million.
King said one of the questions that regularly come up with respect to the budget is why the district can’t perform these special education services in-house and thus save costs.
King said when she is asked this question, the answer is usually yes and no. She said one of the issues is the need of students is so varied that to create in house programs would require the school to hire certified specialists in each and every area to match student needs, and that to attempt to do this would ultimately cost up to or more than the $1 million the district already pays into these programs.
King reiterated that the budget is still a working document and that over the next several months both the district, school board and council will work on whittling down the figures to a final workable number to be approved by the council.
The meeting public hearing Thursday is set for 6 p.m. for those that wish to offer comments on the proposed budget.
