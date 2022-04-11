BERLIN — The Berlin Board of Education received several updates on building projects in the district Thursday during its regularly scheduled board meeting.
Superintendent Julie King told the board that the materials for the repair of the roof at Berlin Middle High School are currently being stored and that workers are waiting for temperatures to get into the 50s on a consistent level before beginning work. King said she anticipates the work will be done sometime in May and that it will cause only minor disruption for students.
King also told the board that a bid for a project to replace the fire alarm system in the middle high school came back well over the cost estimates and that she recommended putting the project off for one more year and going back out for bid next spring, with the hope that costs will be more in-line with estimates.
King said the district had budgeted $207,000 for the project, but the district only received one bid in the amount of $568,000. She said in discussing the matter with the lone bidder, there were a couple of things that could be done to help lower the price, but the reduced price wouldn’t be anywhere near the budgeted amount at this time.
King told the board that the project manager the district is using for building projects, Building Infrastructure Management Solutions, would be present at the board’s April 21 meeting to give a one-hour presentation on the group’s findings from studies conducted on both buildings.
In other matters, King told the board that the group Work Camp New England would be visiting the district in July of 2023. King said the group consists of students who travel around the state and do volunteer work on people’s homes. She said the group normally camps at the schools for the time they are in the area, which is usually a couple of weeks. She said they normally would stay at the middle high school, but due to anticipated construction projects next summer, they will be staying instead at the elementary school. King said the board could suggest homes in the community that need work done for the students.
The board also discussed updating its goals.
King said the previous board had put together a list of goals to help to keep things moving forward in the district and that the goals hadn’t been updated in a couple of years.
Board member Matt Buteau challenged the board to try to complete the goals by the end of the school year, noting the importance of the board having its own goals as it requires the schools and administrators to meet a list of goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.