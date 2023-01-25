BERLIN — For the second time in two city council meetings, a residential property owner has asked why the tax bill is higher than in earlier years.
Robert "Bob" Labrecque, who owns a residential property and lives in Wentworth Location, described his situation at the council's Jan. 17 meeting. He did not give a specific address for where he lives in the township, or of the property he owns in Berlin.
He asked if the city’s budget went up.
No, it’s a revaluation of property that has shifted the tax burden, at this point in time, Mayor Paul Grenier said.
“It’s not fair,” Labrecque said, adding “there’s no incentive to fix your home. When I bought a house, it was a foreclosure, it was what I could afford. I fixed it myself.”
His taxes have gone up about 56 percent, he said of his bill, and his income is up by about 8 percent, leaving a shortfall.
“This is forced upon the city by the state. We have to follow their guidelines,” Grenier said.
“How do we change it?” Labrecque asked.
The state has consistently pulled money from communities and given it to big, multinational or national corporations, Grenier said.
Since 2009, during the Great Recession, revenue sharing by the state with the 234 communities comprising New Hampshire, is down about $14 million, according to Grenier.
In his “State of the City” delivered during the Jan. 17 meeting, Grenier addressed Labrecque's concerns. In that address — an appraisal of the city’s current successes and challenges — comments made at the council’s Jan. 3 meeting by Tamarack Lane resident Ann Morin also were addressed.
As Grenier read aloud: “As all residential homeowners in Berlin and Gorham witnessed last month, myself included, not all news is positive to report and I will not downplay the impacts. The crazily rapid increases in prices of homes sold in our area in the last five years have created a massive shift in property tax allocation. The amount to be raised by taxes from this spring remained unchanged but the allocation from various property classes did. Commercial values had a very small overall increase as did the values of utilities. Utility values are subject to conditions as of April 1 in the new tax year. Because utility property is essentially a calendar year behind in change of values, we expect some upward change in the coming year. As a result, utility values went from about 36 percent of Berlin’s tax value to 25 percent. Commercials also went down as a percentage so you can see how we were all affected. That said, the amount to be raised by taxes this coming year, an item under direct control of the city council, will come under heavy scrutiny.”
Berlin homeowners and multifamily homeowners are not alone in their concerns. Gorham town officials have heard similar tax bill complaints.
The residential tax rate in both municipalities is lower than in the last two years. However, the assessed dollar value or worth of the home has risen, making in some cases property tax bills higher for residents. Berlin's rate per $1,000 property valuation is $27.26. Gorham's is $24.25 per $1,000 property valuation.
“We didn’t raise more money for taxes in Berlin,” Grenier told Labrecque.
Per a chart prepared recently by City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr., the majority of the city’s residential taxpayers support the budget, at 68 percent. Utilities pay less, their part of the tax-support pie going from 36 percent to 25 percent. Commercial properties now pay 12 percent of the taxes the city needs to run its operations and provide services.
Warren reported at the Jan. 3 meeting that the city is 68 percent residential, with the average single-family home increasing in value by 75 percent, two-family by 105 percent, three-family by 118 percent, 4+ units by 136 percent, and commercial properties by only 12 percent.
Increasing commercial and industrial development is a goal of Berlin, as Grenier noted in his address.
As Grenier read: “This issue also raises the critical importance of the Main/Pleasant Street reconstruction project. Poor infrastructure conditions will not attract investor dollars, which in turn will not increase values from the center of our downtown. Our big bond issue the city took for the Route 110 realignment will mature in FY 2026 (three years), freeing up nearly $440,000 annually for street repair. The city is currently developing a plan with North Country Council to address roadway rehabilitation, condition of subsurface utilities and traffic volume to maximize the efficiency of the $500,000 that will become available on an annual basis.”
How taxes are paid in New Hampshire is a function of the state Legislature, Grenier told Labrecque, not the Congressional delegation in Washington, D.C.
You’re going to have to be very focused on how your elected legislators in Concord are voting, the mayor told Labrecque, who remained calm throughout his questions. Still, Labrecque expressed frustration.
There’s got to be a return on an investment, Labrecque said.
“It [doesn’t] work here. It’s poverty town – it’s a depressed area. I was out of state. I could have made a life elsewhere,” he said.
Labrecque said he came back to New Hampshire to be near family and to have a better quality of life.
In other city council news, the board on Jan. 17:
• Set Monday, Feb. 6 as the date for several public hearings, including to review increasing building inspection fees and to review a purchase of two vehicles needed for the Fire Department.
• Heard from Coos County state Rep. and veteran educator Corinne Cascadden of her appointment to the House’s Education Committee and of her plan to speak for Berlin at committee meetings.
