BERLIN — The Berlin City Council went back to the drawing board Tuesday on proposed renovations to the Berlin Fire Stationafter the bid for the floor of the station came in at more than twice the original estimate.
City Manager Jim Wheeler said the original estimate for the floor at the fire station was $300,000, but the lone bid came in on the project at $658,000.
“It begs the question of rethinking all of this,” Wheeler said. “No. 1, we don’t have the money.”
Wheeler said Chris Fournier with HEB Engineers, Inc. had spoken with the contractor and was supposed to provide a letter regarding the situation. Wheeler said part of the high cost was due to the cost of the structural steel necessary to complete the project.
Council member Mark Eastman then asked whether the flooring project had to be done or whether the city could do the project at a later time.
Wheeler said he reviewed the 2015 structural report from HEB and at that time it was said the building was not in immediate danger of collapsing. He said, however, that HEB said issues with the flooring such as the cracks in the concrete and the degradation of the steel used, adding that the floor cannot support the loads being placed upon it by fire equipment.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier then asked what the next step is and Wheeler said he wanted to wait for Fournier’s analysis before moving forward.
Council Member Michael Rozek asked Berlin Fire Chief James Watkins whether or not the city would be eligible for more federal dollars if the department was a “mutual aid” department. Watkins said the department may be eligible for more funds depending upon how the mutual aid entity was structured.
Watkins said there is a mutual aid district in the North Country. Watkins said Berlin is the only city in New Hampshire that is not part of a mutual aid district. Watkins said currently the department doesn’t get called to Gorham or Milan, but that as part of a mutual aid agreement that would change, which would benefit call numbers, but could negatively affect the department’s budget due to having to account for overtime payment to firefighters.
Watkins said the department recently missed out on the department’s engine grant request. He said one thing that did change however is that the department can classify itself as a combination department as opposed to a career department, which would open up more money for the department.
Council Member Lucie Remillard asked what the drawbacks would be to the department becoming part of a mutual aid district. Watkins said the biggest issue would be the cost to the city of overtime to firefighters. Watkins said his department currently has a handshake agreement with Gorham to help them in a time of need. Watkins said during his tenure as fire chief his department has only had to go out of the city a couple of times.
In response to a question from Council member Mark Eastman, Watkins said that anytime department members go outside the city for a fire call to Gorham it is automatic overtime for fire department staff. Grenier said part of the reason for the overtime is that if firefighters go outside the city, other firefighters must be called in to replace them. Watkins said the department must have a minimum of four people in the station at all times.
Watkins said if this city was a part of a mutual aid district, the city’s critical infrastructure could add to Gorham’s critical infrastructure, which could enhance the Berlin Fire Department.
Watkins also brought up another possible advantage of a mutual aid district. He said the city recently had issues with some of its engine trucks and needed to borrow equipment from Gorham during that time. He said technically Gorham could charge the city for use of their equipment because there is no mutual aid agreement with Gorham.
Remillard said as far as she can see the disadvantages outweigh the costs of a mutual aid district. She said the only drawback would be overtime for firefighters going to Gorham or another community for a fire, but she said she felt Berlin should be helping Gorham in that type of situation regardless and so they would have the overtime cost whether they were part of a mutual aid agreement or not.
Watkins said it only costs $250 a year to be part of a mutual aid district and the council would have to sign an agreement. He did note however that one of the concerns of the union is staffing if the department belongs to a mutual aid district. Watkins said the concern would be potential response times in the city, due to staffing.
Remillard asked to have a work session on the issue and Grenier said Watkins would need to provide a full report to the council regarding the issue. Watkins said he could work on preparing a report to the council to discuss the possibility of joining a mutual aid district.
Wheeler then asked Watkins to give the council an update on the department’s recent engine issues. Watkins said on Aug. 25 the department scheduled their annual pump testing for their engines. Engine 1 failed the test by a substantial amount. Watkins said he got a quote for $15,000 to rebuild the pump on engine 1. Watkins then got additional quotes, the lowest of which was $11,500. Due to the pump, Watkins said engine 1 is out of service.
Additionally, while pump testing engine 2, the department had an issue with the transmission cooler. Watkins said his department took the engine over to the city’s public works department to repair the transmission cooler. Watkins said during the repair public works told him the engine would not pass state inspection for September.
Watkins said engine 3 has been out of service for a couple of years and engine 4 passed both the pump test and state inspections but was out of service while going through the state inspection. While engine 4 was out of service the department had to rely on a loaner engine from Gorham.
Watkins said the hope was to get the parts to fix engine 1 by next week and then get engine 2 to the point where it can pass the state inspection.
Grenier then suggested the possibility that the city could repurpose the $300,000 for the fire department’s floor as well as some additional funds toward the possible purchase of a fire engine.
No action was taken on the issue.
