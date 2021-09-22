CONCORD — The Berlin police department and former officer Philip Pelletier are facing a civil suit over videos Pelletier took while supervising a local man who was being held at Androscoggin Valley Hospital under an involuntary emergency admission.
Filed in U.S. District Court, the suit charges the victim’s civil rights were violated by “private and humiliating” videos and photos that were taken and sent to multiple individuals without his permission. The suit alleges the defendants violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to protect the man who had been deemed mentally and psychologically incapacitated and was under the guardianship of the Office of the Public Guardian.
On Jan. 22, 2019, then Berlin Police Officer Pelletier was working an off-duty paid detail at Androscoggin Valley Hospital monitoring the man when he used his cellphone to take a photograph and several videos. The plaintiff was naked in at least one of the videos. Pelletier then sent the photo and videos via Snapchat to other law enforcement personnel and at least one civilian.
Pelletier was originally charged with five Class A misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and pleaded guilty to one count with the other four counts dropped.
He was given a 12-month suspended sentence, fined $500, and ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
Pelletier, 32, of Berlin also agreed not to seek recertification of his law enforcement credentials.
The lawsuit alleges the plaintiff’s disability put him in a vulnerable state and Pelletier took advantage of that in taking the videos and photo.
“What was done (to the plaintiff) has caused irreparable harm to him and “robbed him of his ability to live independently,” the lawsuit alleges.
As a result, the lawsuit reports the plaintiff has almost completely disengaged from the local mental health center and AVH and at the time of the filing was a patient at the New Hampshire Hospital in Concord.
The lawsuit charges the Berlin Police Department failed to properly train and supervise Pelletier and its officers. Despite multiple Berlin police officers being aware of the video, the suit said only one officer reported Pelletier’s misconduct to a superior officer.
The motion asks for enhanced compensatory damages for fear as well as legal costs and attorney fees and requests a jury trial.
Representing the plaintiff is Tracy Culberson of the Office of Public Guardian and Anthony Carr of Shaheen and Gordan law firm.
Having been notified of the lawsuit earlier this month, the police department has 60 days to file its response.
Contacted this week, Morency said he has tried to be as transparent about the incident as possible. He noted his previous statement in which he said he immediately ordered an internal investigation when he heard about the incident.
As a result of that investigation, Pelletier’s police certification by the N.H. Police Standards & Training Council was revoked on Jan. 28, 2020, and he was forced to resign from the Berlin Police Department.
At the same time, Morency also requested the Grafton Sheriff’s Department undertake a criminal investigation, believing one should be undertaken by an independent police agency outside Coos County.
The sheriff’s department did the initial investigation and then further investigation was provided by N.H. Attorney-General’s Criminal Bureau investigator Allison Vachon. As a result, Pelletier was charged with the five misdemeanor counts.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant N.H. Attorneys General Heather A. Cherniske and Attorney Joshua L. Speicher of the Criminal Bureau.
