BERLIN — A long-running program at the Berlin Middle High School is still growing strong and giving young preschool students a chance to interact with high school students while giving the older students an opportunity to learn about the education field.
According to BMHS Mini Mounties instructor/pre-school director Sonya Dube the Mini Mounties program has been in existence since the 1970s and is part of BMHS’ Career and Technical Education Program.
Dube said the program is a two-year program for high school juniors and seniors who are part of the school’s early and elementary teacher prep program. Dube said the first year of the program involves classroom learning and interactive learning that focuses on learning how children grow and develop and is followed by having students test out the skills they have learned in the classroom with pre-kindergarten aged school children.
The second year of the program consists of more extensive work in the preschool program that is conducted in the mornings and includes other activities such as job study and occupational opportunities for students.
Dube said the approach is not one-size-fits-all but is tailored to the interests of the student, especially in their senior year of instruction.
Preschool classes are conducted in the morning and afternoons with morning sessions dedicated more to senior students, while the juniors work more with the afternoon program.
Last Tuesday, the Sun visited with the junior afternoon program students and they worked with a group of 3-year-olds, who were attending the afternoon program for the first time.
Dube said the afternoon program can support up to 16 preschoolers, while the morning programs can house up to 16 3-year-olds and 18 pre-K students. She said the typical class size runs around 12 for the 3-year-old and pre-K kids.
Dube said the normal structure of the program allows the high school students to plan and prepare the day’s activities for the younger students including playtime, a class meeting, storytime, a creative art exercise, physical exercise and a literacy program.
Due said she herself started with the program as a student and she has been with the program since 1986, first as the preschool teacher and then as the director.
Currently, Paula Hinkley acts as the preschool teacher for the program, guiding high-schoolers and preschool students in their daily activities.
Dube said in her time in the program she is now seeing students who came through the preschool program bringing their own children there.
“We have a lot of loyal families,” she said. “It is fun to see how they have grown up and bring their own kids into the program.”
She said one of the plusses of the program is that the young students enjoy interacting with the high school students. It also helps the high school students decide if this is the right career field for them.
Junior Elizabeth Gilcris said she entered the program to see if it was something she wanted a career in.
Tuesday was her first time working with young students and she said so far the program was a good one.
She said she felt that the group of high school students she was working with was a good group who all got along pretty well.
Gilcris said she really enjoyed the opportunity to be able to develop her own lesson plan for the class and getting to work with the young students. Tuesday she was in charge of developing a plan for five 3-year-old students.
She said it was great to be able to use what she is learning in the classroom directly.
“I love seeing the kids' creativity,” Gilcris said.
Gilcris added that the preschoolers really enjoy working with the pretend kitchen at the preschool and mimicking what they see their parents do at home.
“I love seeing them use their imaginations,” she said.
Junior Annika Reis said she joined the program because she loves working with children, especially young children and how they bring their imaginations to everything they do.
Reis said the high school students take turns rotating the position they hold each day of class.
She said she is in the program because there is a strong possibility that her future will include teaching and working with children.
Reis said one of her favorite parts of the program is learning about how students develop and what it takes to bring out their more creative sides.
The Mini Mounties program is housed in a specially designed preschool building attached to the high school, which includes a number of activities indoors and an outdoor recreation area. Mini Mounties runs a morning program on Mondays and Wednesdays and an afternoon program on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
