LANCASTER — A Berlin man was indicted on charges he assaulted three correctional officers at the Coos County House of Corrections where he was an inmate last fall.
James E. Lapre Jr., 23, was charged with four counts of assaulting correctional officers on Oct. 25, 2021.
The indictments allege Lapre struck Correctional Officer Brandon Marsh in the throat with his foot, attempted to use his knee to hit Correctional Officer James Dagesse, and struck Correctional Officer Zachary Benoit in the face with his hand and grabbed his genitals.
Meeting Friday, the Coos Superior Court grand jury returned 42 indictments against 15 individuals.
• Randall A. Acker, 49, of 449 Second Ave., Berlin, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled drug, forgery of government instrument and falsifying physical evidence.
• Nathan M. Biggart, 35, of 27 Jordan Ave., Berlin, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug — subsequent offense.
• Steven Blaisdell, 31, of 4 Elm St., Lancaster, was indicted on four counts of possessing a dangerous weapon, having previously been convicted of a felony in 2017.
• Candy L. Demers, 45, of 122 York St., Berlin, was indicted on four counts of possession of a controlled drug — subsequent offense and four counts of sale of a controlled drug — subsequent offense.
• Randy J. Drouin, 27, of 323 School St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
• Robert E. Goulet, 64, of 778 Sixth Ave., Berlin, was indicted on three counts of possession of a controlled drug.
• Bruce A. Landry, 57, of 133 Clark St., Berlin, was indicted on one count of possession of a controlled drug-subsequent offense and one count of falsifying physical evidence.
• Dennis J. Martin, 62, of 7 Star King Park, Lancaster, was indicted on one count of falsifying physical evidence and two counts of possession of a controlled drug-subsequent offense.
• Ronald A. Morin, Jr., 48, of 2612 Glover St., Glover, Vt., was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
• Justin M. Morton, 39, of 49 Guilmette St., Berlin, was indicted on one count of possession of a controlled drug- subsequent offense and two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
• Riley F. Royal, 20, of 16 North View Road, West Stewartstown, was indicted on a count of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
• Jayson Setoute, 26, of the Northern N.H. Correctional Facility, 138 East Milan Road, Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
• Jacob M. Tetrault, 24, of 720 Glen Ave., Berlin, was indicted on one charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault- domestic violence, one count of kidnapping-domestic violence, and one count of second-degree assault-domestic violence.
• Jeffrey P. Young, 40, of 6B Hagar Lane, Littleton, was indicted on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
