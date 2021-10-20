BERLIN — The Berlin City Council meeting Monday turned into an impromptu discussion of homelessness in the community as several members of the public addressed the issue during the public comments section of the meeting.
There was no agenda item Monday regarding issues of homelessness in Berlin, but three members of the community came in to speak on the issue.
Resident Karen Collins was the first person to speak on the problem.
Collins provided a handout to the council members regarding the issue prior to speaking. She outlined for the council her experience as a volunteer and trainer on issues relating to homelessness and substance abuse. She outlined a number of different entities she has participated in and volunteered with that help those facing homelessness and substance abuse issues.
Collin’s presentation, titled “Facing the Need,” defined homelessness and presented a list of current resources available to community as well as gaps Collins sees with respect to the homeless community in Berlin. She outlined these gaps: a place to shower and a secure place to sleep and shelter from the elements; addresses, clothing and transportation for jobs; access to reliable phones and electricity to charge phones and social and emotional support opportunities.
Mayor Paul Grenier thanked Collins for her presentation saying it helped to opens his eyes to the issue. He spoke about working with Tri-County Community Action Program and using the various services they have available to help resolve the issue. He suggested a collaboration with Tri-County CAP and suggested getting back to the council in a couple of months with an update.
Next resident April Frechette spoke about a program she started at the Berlin Recreation Center called The Time to Heal, which she said is for addicts, addicts in recovery and support for them.
Frechette said recently she started an outreach program for the homeless community in Berlin. She said she has had over 200 members of the community donate food and clothing. She said she feeds people hot meals twice a week. She said homelessness in Berlin is a big problem.
Frechette said she had a petition with 100 signatures of registered voters in Berlin. The petition she submitted to the city requests that the city “explore the possibility of designating one of their unused buildings as a temporary safe site under the authority of possibly the Health and Recreation Department. Volunteer members will work to upgrade the facility through donated supplies and labor. The group will also maintain 24 hours supervision over the facility to ensure a continually safe, secure, and hygienic facility is available for those in the homeless community that are willing to do what is necessary to better their lives.”
Frechette gave an impassioned plea to the city council to do something to help resolve the issue in Berlin. Grenier noted her passion in his response to her presentation.
The third community member who spoke was Kristy Letendre with Tri-County CAP.
Letendre is the Chief Programs Officer for Tri-County CAP. During Letendre’s presentation, Frechette cut in several times to speak, at which point Grenier asked Frechette to allow Letendre to speak. After a couple of interruptions Frechette left the meeting while Letendre was still speaking.
Letendre outlined some of the 54 programs operated by Tri-County CAP that she operates including the organization’s two shelters. Letendre also told the council that New Hampshire was recently awarded $200 million for the emergency rental assistance program. Letendre said the program has already put $50 million into the state. Letendre said the program allows them to rapidly rehouse a person and pay up to 18 months and utilities and the funds can also be used to pay 18 months of back rent if someone is facing eviction.
Letendre said her organization has a homeless outreach person that is also providing necessities to homeless people in the community. Letendre said to solve the housing crisis people need homes. She outlined several other programs to help provide housing. Letendre said more conversations are needed on the issue and people need to come together to help solve the problem.
Grenier, who also serves as a Coos County commissioner, said the county recently had a meeting to discuss all of the programs offered by Tri-County CAP.
