BERLIN — The smallest graduating class in school history celebrated the highs and lows of its school years during commencement exercises Friday afternoon. For the second consecutive year, graduation ceremonies were held outside on Gaydo Field in the shadow of Mounts Forist and Jasper.
Class President Kyra Woodward lead the procession in and graduate Nicole Reynolds sang the national anthem.
In his welcoming remarks, Berlin Middle High School Principal Michael Kelley promised to avoid the term “COVID-19” but noted the Class 2021 had endured both a school reorganization and a pandemic in their final years at high school.
“It’s certainly been a tumultuous two years for the young men and women in front of us,” he said.
Kelley urged the graduates to reflect on their experiences and to take the lessons learned during the last two years to be successful.
Using the abbreviation for Berlin Middle High School, he offered the students some advice: Be yourself and set your own moral compass, make a difference, have a sense of humor and laugh every day, and swing for the fences and try not to settle for mediocrity.
Superintendent of Schools Julie King said the graduates had been the recipients of many kind acts in their short lives. She said she has also seen many of the graduates reach out and give selflessly to others and said never has she been so sure of the greatness of a class.
In a crazy school year, King said she has witnessed families putting aside differences to support students and each other. She spoke of the compassion, care and support she has received in her own personal loss.
As the graduates go forward, King told them to take their leadership skills, tenacity and work ethic with them. But most importantly, she told them to carry with them their compassion and kindness.
“Leave a little of that Berlin spark wherever you go,” King said.
She told the graduates to “always remember where you came from” and reminded them that the “community that loves you will always welcome you back.”
Class of 2021 President and valedictorian Kyra Woodward said the topic of her speech came to her as her softball team returned to Berlin after losing its playoff game and was greeted by congratulations for making it as far as it had. She said she thought about her class and how much it had been through together, both good and bad.
“There is one word that reminds me of the class of 2021 — family,” she said.
Woodward said her class has always been one of the smallest, it graduated 71 students.
She talked about their progression from Brown Elementary School to Hillside Elementary to Berlin Middle and then to Berlin High School.
“Since day one, our class has always been there cheering each other on in whatever we were doing,” Woodward said.
Their junior year the middle school was moved up to the high school.
“Our class had to learn to share, and this meant that our class was not only getting close as a family, but physically because we lost almost an entire floor of classrooms,” she said.
But Woodward said COVID-19 was the biggest obstacle the class faced. She said the pandemic cost the class two hockey championship games, a unified basketball championship and a field hockey championship. She said the art students could not host their art show and there were no induction ceremonies for the National Honor Society and the Key Club.
“Even though we could not physically be there for each other, we still supported one another,” Woodward said. As COVID restrictions have eased, Woodward said things have started to return to normal and the class has had a great year in sports and in class achievements including the career and technology education programs.
Concluding, Woodward told her fellow graduates to know they have the support of their classmates and teachers as they pursue their future.
“Shoot your shot, follow that dream and just have fun because life is way too short to have any regrets,” she said.
Echoing actor Robin Williams, yearbook recipient Ted McCormick opened his remarks with a loud “Good Morning” to the graduates.
The high school teacher thanked the graduating class for dedicating its yearbook to him.
“It is the greatest honor that can be bestowed upon a staff member,” he said.
McCormick said the class has been an agent of change since it stepped into the school system and said it has had to endure an inordinate number of obstacles. He said overcoming those obstacles has made the class tougher.
McCormick pulled out a flag sown together from the class shirts for all four years and planted it in front of the podium. He urged the graduates, who included his daughter Salutatorian Kelly McCormick, not to let detractors challenge their dreams.
Borrowing again from Williams, McCormick urged them to “carpe diem” — seize the day.
While McCormick called the graduates to the stage, School Board Chair Ann Nolin and Superintendent King handed out the diplomas as well as various scholarships and awards totaling $229,711.
Following the traditional turning of the tassel, the graduates marched out to waiting families and friends.
