BERLIN — Just a dozen people turned out Wednesday night for the public hearing on the proposed 2022 Berlin budget and all but a couple were department heads or school officials. Only one person commented on the budget.
The city council presented a budget of $37.5 million, up $1.7 million over the current budget of $35.8 million. It would result in an estimated tax rate increase of $1.87.
Mayor Paul Grenier explained that the budget is still a work in progress and by the time a final budget is approved in two weeks, the council hopes to trim the tax rate increase to no more than 70 cents. He said that will require about $500,000 in either additional cuts or revenue. He said North Country State Senator Erin Hennessey has told him there may be some additional changes in the state budget that will increase state education aid.
City Manager James Wheeler explained that the initial budget proposal based on department requests totaled $38.4 million with a projected property tax increase of $8.29. He said the council was able to reduce the tax increase by cutting capital improvements and the school department returning an estimated $1 million surplus. The city and school department have also received money from the American Recovery Act.
Grenier then went through the proposed budget by department. The general government account increased $102,076 to $2,111,172. It includes the city hall administration, outside agencies, central services, property and liability insurances.
The latest increase came in the IT department, which showed an increase of $48,900 to $235,800.
Grenier and Wheeler explained that the increase is due to the need to protect the system from ransomware attacks and install multiple backup systems. Wheeler said PRIMEX has been working with municipalities to increase the security of their computer systems to guard against such attacks.
The total public safety appropriation, which includes both the police and fire departments as well as the city’s ambulance subsidy, was up $174,130 to $6,564,872.
Grenier said most of the increase is due to an increase in rates for the N.H. Retirement System.
Janet Tremblay said she pays for her own retirement and feels city employees should pay their own as well.
The total public works appropriation, which also includes the tipping fees for the Mount Carberry landfill, is up $70,748 to $3,096,900.
The community services appropriation, which covers welfare, parks, recreation and the library, is up $42,109 to $809,540.
The total school department budget, including school capital improvements, is up $1.072 million to $20,348,378.
The city has budgeted $1.2 million for all other capital improvements.
Grenier pointed out that local property taxes account for about $16.5 million of the $37 million total budget. He said a majority of the budget is covered by state and federal funding.
“We are good stewards of public money. We do the best we can,” he said, concluding the 40-minute hearing.
