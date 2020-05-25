BERLIN — The city has decided it will not pursue having the fire department take over emergency ambulance services and will continue to contract for those services with Berlin Emergency Medical Services.
City Manager James Wheeler made the announcement at last Monday’s council meeting with BEMS President Chris Dubey attending the virtual meeting. Wheeler said the council had discussed the matter in an earlier non-public session and wanted to make it clear it is no longer is looking at that option.
Dubey said his business has been in a holding pattern for over three years while the council considered having the fire department take over ambulance services. He said that state of uncertainty has made it hard to hire paramedics and personnel. Dubey said BEMS has a well-deserved good reputation and he needed clarity to go ahead with equipment purchases and building improvements.
Mayor Paul Grenier said the catalyst for looking at the fire department taking on ambulance services back four years was a change in Medicaid and Medicare fee structure and concern about the viability of the ambulance service. He stressed there is no appetite on the city council for having the fire department take over BEMS.
The mayor told Dubey he has no problem with the city and BEMS negotiating a three to five-year contract and suggested he do so with Wheeler. He said both sides would make a commitment. This proposed fiscal 2021 budget calls for a subsidy to BEMS of $359,004.
Councilors Mark Eastman and Lucie Remillard said the statement ends the discussion on the fire department taking over BEMS and allows Dubey to go ahead with his business plan.
Two years ago, the city hired Matrix Consulting Group of Texas to look at the feasibility of integrating fire and emergency medical services.
The $35,000 study said if the city took over ambulance services, it would lose money the first two years of operation but should break even by the third year. Handling the ambulance services would require the fire department to hire five people. Existing firefighters would all eventually be trained as EMTs. If BEMS employees were hired, they would need to be trained as firefighters.
BEMS has provided the city with emergency medical services since 1981. Prior to that, the Berlin police department provided ambulance services to the city.
