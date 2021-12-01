In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the following cases were heard on Nov. 17 and 24:
• Sterne Toussant, 34, of 117 Mt. Forist St., Berlin, was found guilty of driving after revocation-subsequent and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
• Branden Sharp, 24, of 780 Second Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of simple assault and sentenced to 180 days in the House of Correction, suspended for two years on good behavior, must participate be evaluated and treated by a registered drug counselor with proof of evaluation and quarter reports, and no contact with the victim for two years.
• Alyssa Robichaud, 27, of 541 Main St., Berlin, was found guilty of reckless operation, open container, and resisting arrest. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 on the resisting arrest charge, and sentenced to 30 days in the House of Correction suspended on good behavior for one year and her license to drive in the state was revoked for a period of 60 days. On the reckless operation charge, Robichaud received a 30 day sentence suspended on condition of good behavior for one year. On the open container charge, Robichaud received a suspended fine and penalty assessment of $186. Her license to operate was revoked for 60 days, suspended on good behavior for one year. Charges of DUI, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief were nolle prossed.
•Katelynn Walker, 36, of 403 Willard St., was found guilty of reckless operation. She was ordered to pay in a fine and penalty assessment of $620 suspended on good behavior for one year. Her license was revoked for 60 days but that was suspended as well.
• Danielle Hayford, 44, of 2 Birch St., Berlin, was found guilty of violation of a protective order. She was sentenced to 90 days in the House of Correction with credit for seven days of pretrial confinement and the remaining 83 days suspended on condition of good behavior for two years. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended for two years on good behavior. Hayford must comply with the protective order
• Victoria Valliere, 22, of 24 Loon Lane, Berlin, was found guilty of driving after revocation and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $320. She was found guilty of allowing an improper person to operate her vehicle and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124. A second complaint of allowing an improper person to operate her vehicle was placed on file without a found on condition of good behavior for six months.
• Joshua Roias, 26, of 68 Wales St., Taunton, Mass., was found guilty of reckless operation, ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and his driver’s license was suspended for 90 days. State to withdraw ALS within 60 days. A charge of DUI was nolle prossed.
• Katelyn Kennett, 26, of 768 Sixth Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of driving after revocation and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 with $310 suspended for one year on good behavior.
• Brendon Lane, 25, of 20 Lower Main St., Gorham, was found guilty of criminal threatening and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 with $310 suspended for one year on good behavior.
•William Aguilar, 40, of 27 Woodland Ave., Laconia, was found guilty of driving a vehicle without a valid license and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124.
• Kevin Croteau, 40, of 20 Hill Rd., Dummer, was found guilty of driving after revocation and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 with all of it suspended on condition of good behavior for two years.
•Robert Judson, 35, of 717 Lancaster St., Berlin, was found guilty of disorderly conduct and ordered to pay a fine of $100 with $50 suspended for six months on condition of good behavior.
• James Bumbaca, 27, of 681 Haley Town Road, Brownfield, Maine was found guilty of violating a town ordinance and ordered to pay a fine of $248.
•Christian Mulligan, 20, of 40 Spring St., Berlin, was found guilty of a charge of willful concealment and ordered to and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310 suspended on one year good behavior and restitution of $5.30 to the Berlin Marketplace within 30 days.
• Ryley Cote, 20, 85 Verdun St., Berlin, was found guilty of unlawful possession of alcohol and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $372.
• Hayden Anderson, 19, of 93 State St., Berlin, was found guilty of unlawful possession of alcohol and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $372.
•Zackary Giroux, 17, of 53 Ridge Rd., Milan, was found guilty of violating a local motor vehicle law. He was ordered to pay a fine of $50.
• Dylan Cronin, 19, of 421 Champlain St., Berlin, was found being a guilty of possessing an e-cigarette as a minor and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $62.
• Kaley Hall, 20, of 225 Blanchard St., Berlin, was found guilty of an open container violation and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $180, all suspended for six months on good behavior.
• Brian Bishop, 29, of 114 Madigan St., Berlin, was found guilty of driving after revocation and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310. Bishop was also found guilty of driving after revocation, subsequent event. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
• Sophia Allen, 19, of 272 Gorham Hill Rd., Gorham, was found guilty of transport of alcohol and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310 with $155 deferred for six months on good behavior.
• Isaiah Maddox, 16, of 311 Willard St., Berlin, was found guilty of violating a town ordinance and ordered to pay a fine of $124.
• Christopher Spinney, 36, of 1620 East Main St., Conway, was found guilty of disobeying an officer and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
• Brianna D’Amore, 24, of 118 Court St., Laconia, was found guilty of harassment. She was sentenced to five days in the House of Correction with credit given for five days of pretrial confinement. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with all of the fine and penalty assessment deferred for one year conditional upon good behavior.
• Jennifer Gagne, 46, of 4 Abernaki Lane, Berlin, was found guilty of nuisance activity and fined $50.
• Stephen Hays, 37, of 115 Strafford St., Berlin, was found guilty of operating an unregistered OHRV and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $248. He was also found guilty of operating an OHRV on a public way and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124.
• Ed Chase, 32, of 238 North Main St., Concord, was found guilty of driving after suspension and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
