In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the following cases were heard recently:
• Chantel E. Candido-Dasilva, 30, of 9 Hamlin Ave., Gorham, was found guilty of driving after revocation-subsequent offense and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620. A charge of operating after an unregistered vehicle was dismissed.
• Jonathan Wolfgram, 43, of 53 Stone St., Concord, had a charge of simple assault nolle prossed.
• Emily Baillargeon, 20, of 231 Madison Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $372.
• Stephen Michae Emmett Shevlin, 18, of 8 Hemlock Road, Gorham, was found guilty of unlawful possession/intoxication and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $372.
• Logan Caron, 18, of 188 Northern Springs Drive., Poland, Maine, was found guilty of unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $372.
• Hailee L. Guitard, 20, of 231 Madison Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $372.
• Devin Meunier, 18, of 452 Burgess St., Berlin, was found guilty of unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $372.
• Sarah Gallant, 18, of 145 Green St., Berlin, was found guilty of speeding and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124. She was given a $434 suspended sentence on a second count of speeding conditional on good behavior for one year.
• Nathaniel Chevarie, 22, of 567 Main St., Berlin, was found guilty of driving after suspension and ordered to pay a fine and penalty of $310.
• Keith Hamilton, 22, of 463 Alpine St., Berlin, was found guilty of DWI. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and his license was revoked for nine months, and he must attend DWI first offense. The defendant may petition the court to suspend six months of his sentence on completion of an approved impaired driver education program. Hamilton was also found guilty of conduct after an accident and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended for one year on condition of good behavior.
• Angela Lawrence, 44, of 113 West Milan Road, Berlin, had a charge of disorderly conduct nolle prosed (not prosecuted).
• Casey Byrne, 44, of 113 West Milan Road, Berlin, had charges of disorderly conduct and contempt nolle prosed.
• Jonathan Dana, 29, of 559 Hillsboro St., Berlin, had a charge of operating after suspension placed on fie without a finding.
• Shanna Jackson, 35, of 34 Hemlock Lane, Berlin, was found guilty of driving after revocation/suspension and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310. A charge of disobeying an officer was nolle prosed.
• Marc Labbe, 36, of 361 School St., Berlin, was found guilty of driving after suspension/revocation and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620. A charge of driving after suspension-subsequent offense was nolle prosed.
