In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the following cases were heard recently:
• Christopher Plaisted Comeau, 29, of 122 Hillside Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of two counts of willful concealment/lifting, two counts of domestic violence-simple assault, and one count of violating a protective order.
On the domestic violence-simple assault charges, he was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Correction, with 6 months suspended on good behavior for two years on each count and given a suspended fine and penalty assessment of $620. The two sentences are concurrent with each other and also with the current sentence he is serving at the state prison for assaulting a Coos County Corrections officer.
On one count of willful concealment/shoplifting, he was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Correction, concurrent with his current sentence. On the second count, he was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Correction, suspended on good behavior for five years. He was also ordered not to enter Walmart for five years.
On the charge of violating a protective order, was sentenced to serve 180 days in the Coos County Jail, suspended on good behavior for two years. He was also ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on condition of good behavior for two years.
Charges of driving after revocation, willful concealment, criminal trespass, contempt of court, and two counts of violating a protective order were nolle prossed.
• Konner Holmgren, 30, of 126 Denmark St., Berlin, was found guilty of operating without a valid driver’s license. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124 with $62 suspended on condition of good behavior for one year.
• Adam Thornton, 27, of 387 Standard St., Berlin, was found guilty of operating without a valid driver’s license. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124 with $62 suspended on condition of good behavior for one year. A charge of using a electronic mobile device was nolle prossed.
• Casey Brown, 25, of 102 Willard St., Berlin, was found guilty of operating without a valid driver’s license and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $62.
• Matthew Middaugh, 46, of 49 Guillmette St., Berlin, was found guilty of operating without a valid license and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310. A charge of operating after revocation was nolle prossed.
• Timothy Veno, 36, of 591 Rockingham St., Berlin, was found guilty of contempt. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $372. A charge of Domestic Violence: obstruction of report of crime was nolle prossed
