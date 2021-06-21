BERLIN — After approving a $600 sign-on bonus for year-round substitute teachers earlier this month, the Berlin Board of Education decided against extending that bonus to the district’s daily substitutes.
The decision came after a brief discussion at the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Thursday evening.
The board had originally approved a $600 sign-on bonus for specific year-round substitute positions at the June 3 meeting. At that time, board members wanted additional information before deciding whether to extend a bonus to the district’s daily substitutes.
During Thursday’s meeting, Berlin Public Schools Superintendent Julie King said that in the 2020-2021 calendar year, the district had 15 substitutes on its daily list and that the number of substitutes was not sufficient during the last school year.
The options for possible incentives, including a bonus, were discussed as a way to possibly attract people to become substitute teachers for the school district.
King said that when a substitute is needed the district normally pulls from the list of available daily substitutes, but that the list can fluctuate throughout the year as those on the list may not be available from time to time for a variety of different reasons.
King said that daily substitute teachers are currently paid $85 a day while substitute para-professional positions are paid $75 a day.
School board member Matthew Buteau, who was not present at the June 3 meeting, said in general business practice sign-on bonuses are not normally allocated to part-time staffers.
Board Chair Ann Nolin said that she was OK with a bonus so long as it went to the year round positions, but not for daily substitute positions.
She noted that when the board previously approved the $600 sign-on bonus for the year-round positions it was with the understanding that the $600 would be paid out in increments. Several of the board members noted concerns about how a similar $600 bonus would be paid out to daily substitutes.
No motions were made by any of the board members as all of the members agreed not to extend the bonus. No other discussion was had regarding possible alternative methods to attract more substitutes.
During the meeting, King reported to the school board that the district had received instruction from the state Thursday afternoon that masks no longer be worn in schools. King noted that no changes to the district’s current mask mandates would be made for the last day of school Friday.
King also updated the board on the district’s budget. She said the district is still waiting on the final state budget, but she noted that a draft of the state’s budget shows that the district will be getting about $1 million more dollars for the next school year, although she noted that nothing had been finalized as of yet and so the district was keeping its “fingers crossed” for the additional funding.
