BERLIN — During the Berlin City Council work session Monday, the council discussed possible changes to its rules and policies relating to public comment during council meetings.
Mayor Paul Grenier brought up the rules during the meeting and said the only item that could be tweaked is Section 21, which deals with rules of conduct for public comments.
According to Grenier, the current rule provides a five-minute time limit for any member of the public speaking during a meeting. He said under a strict reading of the rule this would mean members are limited to five minutes total. Currently, the council has two separate public comment portions of the meeting, and where time is limited, it is generally limited to three minutes per session or six minutes total. The council however has not always adhered to limitations on public comment, which Grenier acknowledged during the meeting saying the council wants to maximize public participation where appropriate.
Discussion then began about whether to keep the five-minute limitation or have two three-minute periods for public comment.
Councilor Mark Eastman said he was fine with the five-minute restriction saying that the council does have the discretion to vote to give a member of the public more time for public comment.
Councilor Robert Theberge suggested keeping the two public comment portions, but giving no more than five minutes during the first period and three minutes during the second portion. Other members seemed to like the two three-minute periods, the council has been informally using.
Ultimately the council voted to add a bullet point under Section 21 to allow the council chair (mayor) in public hearings to limit public comment to only three minutes. All councilors voted in favor of the measure with the exception of Eastman.
The council also took up appointments to various committees, as the new council members were recently sworn in last week.
After discussion, the council approved placing Councilors Roland Theberge and Peter Morency on the Berlin Airport Authority, Councilor Ronald Theberge on the Committee on Accounts and Claims, Morency on the Committee on Traffic Safety & Transportation along with Councilor Diana Berthiaume, who will serve as an alternate member. Councilor Robert Theberge was also placed on the committee on elections. Councilor Lucie Remillard was also reappointed as an ex officio member of the Berlin Planning Board.
The council heard a presentation from Bob Hayden from Standard Power of America regarding group net metering, which allows net-metered renewable energy facilities, known as hosts, to share the proceeds from surplus electricity generation with other electric utility account holders, known as group members.
The council had previously heard a presentation from Freedom Energy Logistics regarding a net metering proposal for the city during its Jan. 3 meeting.
Hayden said Standard Power has been working with net metering for eight years and in that time has grown to include 28 facilities and 68 schools and towns around New Hampshire.
He said his group is currently working with Brookfield Renewable to add them to the program and that Brookfield had asked Standard Power to reach out to local communities Brookfield is affiliated with to see if they want to participate.
Hayden said Standard provides contract terms that are convenient to the city, generally from one to four years in length.
He said the initial benefit to the city would be five-tenths of a cent, but that the benefit would increase to seven-tenths of a cent when Brookfield gets approved for the program.
However, after the meeting, Hayden told Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme that he misspoke at the meeting and that Standard would be offering seven-tenths of a cent upfront.
The contract proposal from Freedom Energy offered the city five-tenths up to 1.4 million megawatts of electricity, which would have resulted in up to $6,800 annually to the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.