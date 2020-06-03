GORHAM — The bell tower on the historical Gorham Congregational Church is getting some needed repair work. The Congregational Church, a member of the United Church of Christ, was the first church built in town and has existed continuously since then The original spire was replaced in 1904 with the current one is leaking and damaging the interior of the building.
“This is the first church I am doing on my own,” said Michael Duke, the new owner of Robert Morgan Steeple and building restoration. “But I started working for Robert Morgan the previous owner at 18 and I am now 36. We have been up and down the eastern seaboard from Delaware to Pennsylvania New York all the states in between and every exit in Vermont.”
When Robert Morgan decided to retire, Duke bought the business from him. He will leave the name as it is but instead of being based in Littleton, it will now be based in Errol where Duke lives.
Duke and his two employees began work on the Congregational church Monday. The church, on the NH Register of Historic Places was recently awarded an LCHIP grant of $16,250 dollars to aid in the repairs to the tower.
In addition to stopping the leaking, the work will restore the beauty of the exterior.
“We are going to be doing some carpentry and painting to refurbish the tower. The interesting part.” Duke said, “is I am going to take the weathervane down repair it and recoat it in gold leaf.”
“We rarely use cranes and mostly work from ladders and scaffolding. I’ve been up 240 feet, but I don’t like to look down from the edge of a roof. Once I am up there I am okay and the height doesn’t bother me but I don’t like the edge of a roof,” Duke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.