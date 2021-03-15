By Edith Tucker
GORHAM — At the request of applicant Terry MacGillvray on Thursday, March 11, the Gorham Planning Board voted unanimously, 4 to 0, to continue its site plan review until Nov. 18 on the 4.80-acre former Burger King parcel at 197 Main Street and also to extend the decision time period until Jan. 30, 2022.
Reuben Rejala, Earl McGillicuddy, Peter Gagnon, and ex-officio selectman member Mike Waddell all voted yes; chairman Paul Robitaille only votes to break a tie.
This was the third Thursday evening in a row in which the Board had reviewed the application for the proposed site of the Polaris “Summer Fun” ATV-UTV rental facility.
The first weekly Zoom meeting, held on Feb. 25, raised a number of issues and concerns among abutters and neighbors who pointed out that they’d been overwhelmed by noise and too much rental machinery traffic, all generated at a new ATV-UTV rental facility that was developed by owner Terry MacGillvray and his operations-manager-daughter Lindsay Swanson in the former bank building at 177 Main Street, near Union Street.
By the time the March 4 Board meeting began, MacGillvray had significantly changed a number of proposals to shift nearly all rental ATV-UTV activities away from longer the former bank building. He spoke of the possibility of selling that building and consolidating his Gorham businesses at only 2 locations: ATV-UTV rentals from May 23 to Nov. 1 on the former Burger King parcel, and Northeast Snowmobile rentals at 325 Main Street, located on a groomed snowmobile trail.
Surveyor Burke York of York Land Services of Berlin described a new plan for developing a “rinse bay” – basically a 12-foot by 20-foot bathtub without soaps or chemicals — that would use plain-water sprays to remove dust and dirt, percolating grit though base gravels for later removal.
Last summer’s arrangement of running noisy gasoline-powered washing machines to scrub down ATVs and UTVs at 177 Main Street in the former bank building would be entirely eliminated. Rental vehicles would not be drivewn back and forth between the 2 nearby Main Street locations.
A stockade fence — or possibly a paneled “quiet” fence — would be installed along approximately 500 feet at the edge of the parking lot and the tree line, both preserving the wooded buffer plus an undisturbed stretch of Messenger Brook, including pristine wetlands. No access to Union Street would be open from the former Burger King lot.
MacGillvray said he would establish a cap on the number of Polaris vehicles that be rented to a certain number of customers in any one day, likely 250. Rentals would be brought in and out of 197 Main Street at its most western entrance and also exit in front of the former drive-through onto Route 2-16. A new 20-foot by 24-foot building, including a door and roof, would be permitted to create a space for light maintenance and tire changing. Tire changing would not be done at 177 Main Street.
All mandatory guided tours for first-time ATV rental machine operators would use the Route 16 trailhead by the Black Trestle, and no tours would head east on Lancaster Road (Route 2).
The state Bureau of Trails has scheduled a public hearing on Monday evening, April 12, to see whether or not members of the public will be able to continue to unload and load ATVs onto trailers and pickups at the state-owned Route 2 parking area.
Selectman Mike Waddell pointed out that the state Bureau of Trails has the authority to grant permission to OHRVs to travel on state highways or to revoke such permission, if granted. Waddell said he is concerned that the number of inexperienced OHRV enthusiasts has risen so high, especially on weekends, when erosion is ruining some of the pleasures of Corridor 19. Last summer, he said, law enforcement handed out many high-cost tickets to ATVers who were merely confused and were not hard-core law-breakers, giving Gorham a black eye.
MacGillvray pointed out that he has bought 100-plus acres near Jericho Mountain State Park and has asked Burke to begin developing commercial plans for the parcel.
By the time the Planning Board met on March 11 for the third Thursday evening in row, the applicant had begun saying he was concerned about the cost of undertaking noise and other studies. Rajala noted, however, that there is a cumulative effect of having numerous idling and/or running OHRVs gathered near one another.
MacGillvray noted that some of his longtime employees and mechanics had been lured away by the Mom’s Jericho, formerly Absolute Powersports, that is opening up at 461 Main Street. “I’m not sure I’m going to be able to staff up,” he said, noting that perhaps he would do well to “let the dust settle,” given the immediacy of the federal stimulus package and the possible need to downsize. Likely this will mean that business will continue
as usual at the former bank site at 177 Main Street.
Chairman Paul Robitaille was heartfelt in giving thanks to all who took the time to share their opinions on the business properties of Northeast Snowmobile and ATV Rentals and to comment on current economic development strategies . Many townspeople mailed letters to Planning Board members, offering their opinions on some or all of the issues that have been raised. Gorham’s website has copies of both letters and site plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.