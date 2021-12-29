ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — The competition was tough in this year’s Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Light Fight contest.
Chamber Executive Director Paul Kinney said in the residential category the People’s Choice Award went to Vincent Verdo of 1143 Main Street in Berlin and the Judges’ Award went to Jessica Johnson of 41 Rheims St., Berlin.
In the business category the People’s Choice award went to Studio 83 on Main Street in Berlin and the Judges’ Award went to WinterGreen Landscaping at 9 Jericho Rd. Each award earns a $200 prize.
This was just the third year for the competition and Kinney said she was pleased with the excitement generated by the contest. She said people seem to really enjoy viewing the decorated houses and businesses.
“We hope this event continues to grow and hope to add more categories,” she said.
The event is sponsored by Chapman Recycling.
