MILAN — The Friends of the Big Nansen Ski Jump are hosting a tour this Saturday, Sept. 24, to showcase the work done on the big jump as well as the new 39K and 10K jumps.
Among the former jumpers coming is Vinko Bogataj, better known as the “Agony of Defeat” jumper whose tumbling and out-of-control crash for years was part of the opening footage to ABC’s Wide World of Sports.
Also expected to make the trip to Nansen are the record holder for the hill, Christian Berggrav and the jumper he defeated for the record, Walter Malmquist.
“They were some of the best jumpers of their time,” said Friends Treasurer Scott Halvorson.
The New England Ski Jumping Nordic Combined organization is holding its 2022 Collegiate Ski Jumping Reunion in West Lebanon this weekend and one of the events for the attendees is the open house at the Nansen ski jump site from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Bogataj was competing as a Yugoslavian jumper in an international jumping competition in West Germany on March 7, 1970, when he realized conditions made the inrun too fast. But when he tried to slow down he “lost his balance completely and hurtled out-of-control off the end of the inrun, tumbling and flipping wildly, and crashing through a light retaining fence near a crowd of spectators before coming to a halt,” according to one account.
Despite the dramatic footage, Bogataj suffered only a mild concussion and a broken ankle. He returned to ski jumping the following year but eventually retired and returned to Slovenia and took up landscape painting. He was unaware that the image of his crash on the opening of Wide World of Sports made him famous until ABC invited him to the 20th anniversary of the show.
The record jump for the Big Nansen hill was set at a jumping competition on Feb. 29, 1976 by two Dartmouth College Ski teammates. Walter Malmquist went first and set a new hill record of 82 meters. Next up was his teammate, Christian Berggrav of Norway.
“Walter flew down the hill and set a new record. Unfortunately, it was short-lived because Christian jumped next and beat the new record by about half a meter,” said Halvorson, noting Malmquist held the record for about five minutes.
Both jumpers returned to compete again at Nansen but not at the same time. Halvorson said the scorer for all three jumps was Friends President Shawn Costello of Berlin. Costello will be co-hosting Saturday’s tour.
Malmquist would go to compete for the United States Ski Jumping team at the 1980 Olympics at Lake Placid and on the Nordic combined team at the 1980 and 1976 Olympics in Innsbruck. He was inducted into the American Ski Jumping Hall of Fame in 2008.
The New England Ski Jumping Nordic Combined annual meeting this year is honoring college jumpers with former jumpers coming from across the country and some internationally to the banquet. Halvorson said it is important to get the old time jumpers with their passion for the sport into the fold and celebrate.
After a period of decline, ski jumping is attracting attention. In 1980, the N.C.A.A. dropped ski jumping from its national championship, putting an end to collegiate jumping programs. Without college ski jumping, many high school programs closed as well and jumps were discarded. Organizations like the New England Ski Jumping Nordic Combined have formed to help introduce young jumpers and teenagers to the sport and help them advance from small to larger hills. Halvorson said the Friends built a 10k jump and rebuilt the old 39k jump next to the large jump. New Hampshire is the only state with a high school ski jumping championship and there currently are six high school teams in the state . The Friends are hoping to add an Androscoggin Valley team to the mix.
In the meantime, local contractor Lee Corrigan is finishing up work on the 39k jump and the Friends are still funding raising. The Friends received $350,000 from the Northern Border Regional Commission to install a snow-making system and exterior staircase. The grant requires a small match. The club also received a $500,000 ‘Save America’s Treasures’ grant that requires a full match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.