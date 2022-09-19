Berlin Main Street Program Director Sylvia Poulin speaks to guests gathered Saturday for the rededication of a refurbished sculpture by late Berlin High School art teacher Bob Hughes. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
This sculpture by late artist Bob Hughes does not have a name but it does have a bright, new look. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
BERLIN — Beloved art educator Bob Hughes' legacy lives on in the North Country with the dedication on Saturday of an earlier sculpture he created, a once weather-worn sculpture now renovated with the help of two local businesses.
About 15 people gathered on Sept. 17 at Vodukis Park, located near Green Square at an entrance to downtown Berlin, to dedicate Hughes' spruced-up art work.
Hughes, who died in 2004, graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design and moved north from Providence to Berlin, where he taught for 43 years. A veteran educator at Berlin High School, Hughes was named New Hampshire "Teacher of the Year" in 1975.
Beyond his teaching career, Hughes was active in the arts in the North Country. His other visual and performing arts' interests were realized by his involvement with the North Country Chamber Players and with a program aimed to boost musical education in public schools. He was a founding member of the White Mountains Music Festival, a highlight of the summer season. Planning for visual and performing arts events was among his abilities, including the Festival du Bois.
In addition to teaching, in the '60s, Hughes worked as a graphic designer and received an advertising industry honor, a John Hayes award for his creative work.
Vodukis Park is on the site of the former Hotel Costello and borders Green Square. Hughes' metal sculpture had been on display at what is now known as St. Kieran Center for the Arts, on Emery Street. Time and wear was evident on the sculpture's appearance. Barry Kelley, of White Mountain Lumber, was contacted by the arts center about refurbishing Hughes' outdoor-placed sculpture. The arts' center board of directors did not have the money to fix the deteriorating sculpture. Kelley contacted Cross Machine Inc. in Berlin, who renovated the sculpture. The artwork's reconstruction was completed this summer.
Sylvia Poulin, director of the Berlin Main Street Program, spoke of the day's significance, noting the bright yellow, metal sculpture is the third to be placed in the park. Other sculptures in the park include a second artwork by Bob Hughes, which was given to the city by Mrs. Marie Hughes, and a structure completed in 1974 by Berlin resident and artist Jean Bartoli. Bartoli's sculpture was funded and donated by Glen Eastman, then director of the Tri-County Community Action Program. Bartoli's sculpture was given to the city in 1975 by former Gov. Sherman Adams.
The arts matter in the North Country, and in other communities, Poulin explained during Saturday's program, for their civic development.
Poulin cited Woody Dumas, former mayor of Baton Rouge, La., who noted that "arts are the best insurance policy a city can make for itself.”
“Tree City Arts, St. Kieran Center for the Arts and the Berlin Main Street program are collaborating to have art be a wonderful thing in our community. We thought this would be a nice area to start," Poulin said.
“We three groups look forward to working together to showcase the arts here in Berlin,” she said.
