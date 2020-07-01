BERLIN — The owner of 135 acres on Jericho Mountain wants to build a solar-powered podway that will transport tourists to the summit in small four-person pods running on an overhead monorail.
David Brooks of Jericho Mountain Wind Company said he believes the podway would attract thousands of tourists and generate economic activity for the area. Brooks is working on the project with Transit X, a Massachusetts company that has developed the concept of solar-charged pods that would cruise above traffic on a thin rail or micro-guide.
Earlier this year, Brooks told the planning board he was negotiating with the developers of RM Northern Campground on Jericho Road on a possible easement through their property to allow the podway to start at Route 110. Otherwise, he said they would make a parking area and start the pod line on Jericho Mountain’s property. He estimated the pods would travel at a speed of about 45 miles an hour and take five minutes to get to the top. He said the pods would be 10 to 12 feet off the ground.
The proposal, however, is opposed by Jericho Power LLC, which operates three wind turbines on the property and argues its lease with Jericho Mountain Wind gives it exclusive development rights to the site.
The dispute has ended up in the city’s lap.
Brooks filed an application for a special exception to build a public recreation facility on the property. Jericho Power sent a letter expressing its opposition along with a copy of its notice of lease filed with the Coos County Registry of Deeds.
Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme ruled the city could not proceed with the application without a written signed agreement from Jericho Power that it consented to the proposal. In a letter sent to the parties, Laflamme said going forward without the agreement of all the parties would be a waste of limited valuable resources for both the city and the applicants.
Brooks appealed Laflamme’s decision to the zoning board, which took up the matter at its meeting Monday night.
Representing Brooks, Attorney Richard Cunha of Swansea, Mass., said the language in the lease does not prohibit any other development on the site. He said the only issue is whether Jericho Mountain retained a right to develop further on the property and he argued it did as long as the project does not impede the safe operation of Jericho Power’s wind turbines.
Representing Jericho Power, Attorney Mark Beaudoin of Manchester disputed Cunha’s claim. He said Jericho Mountain filed its application without notifying its tenant of its plans. He noted the project proposes to run down the corridor where there is a 35,000-volt line. He said the wind turbines are 280 feet high and each listed at 2.85 megawatts.
“We’re concerned about the safety of this project,” he said, adding that Jericho Power has the right to protect its investment.
Zoning Board Chair Dana Hoyt stressed the board was not there to rule on the competing claims. He said the issue before the board is Laflamme’s decision to reject Jericho Mountain’s application until there is a signed agreement with Jericho Power.
Representing the planning department, City Attorney Chris Boldt said there is an existing site plan of record and a recorded notice of lease that indicates development rights are controlled by Jericho Power. He said there has to be unity of title and purpose and said the city does not get involved in civil issues.
Hoyt indicated he would like some legal advice. Boldt said he could not advise the board because he was representing the planning department. He suggested the board could recess the hearing to allow it to seek legal counsel. After polling the members, the board decided to recess the hearing until July 27 to allow it to seek legal counsel.
Transit X developer Michael Stanley explains his concept as a sustainable public transit system that can revolutionize transportation.
A handbook on the Transit X website describes the proposal in detail.
The lightweight pods are designed to run off a solar battery that would power an electric motor, eliminating any carbon or gas emissions. Passengers would enter at ground level and then the pods are lifted up and quickly accelerate to merge onto the main line.
Riders can plug in their destination from a kiosk at the stop or from their smart phone. Passengers would pay a fee which would cover the cost of operating the system.
Stanley has pitched the model to communities around the world and in the United States, stressing the system would be privately funded.
Last year, several Atlanta metro governments signed memorandums of understanding with Transit X ahead of negotiations about using rights of way according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution newspaper. But interest waned when the newspaper reported that Stanley is a convicted sex offender, who served time in 2009 for sexually assaulting three 9-year old girls. Stanley told the newspaper that he did his time and looked at Transit X as a second chance.
“And I hope people would respect that,” he said.
Brooks of Norwood, Mass., purchased the land on Jericho Mountain in 2008 and the following year received planning board approval to put four wind turbines on the property.
In 2011, he approached Palmer Capital Corporation of Cohasset, Mass., for financing and development assistance.
Palmer formed Jericho Power to lease the property and take over the project. Jericho Power also owns two wind turbines on Mount Jericho land leased from Allen Bouthillier of Lancaster.
