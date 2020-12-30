ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — The year 2020 has been the year of COVID-19 and the pandemic has dominated both the news and our lives.
Who can remember sitting in a crowded cafe, lingering over a cup of coffee with a friend or just watching the crowd? Or the last time you got together with a large group of friends to celebrate a special occasion?
Schools have had to go remote and championship games canceled. Nursing homes and hospitals have been forced to stop or limit visitors, separating families and loved ones. The contagiousness of the virus makes it isolating for many.
Restaurants were limited to take-out service and gradually allowed to open with reduced capacity. Businesses have struggled to stay afloat and workers have been laid off or seen their hours reduced. For some, putting food on the table has been has a challenge.
Without a doubt, it has been a tough year.
But the pages of The Berlin Sun have also been filled with stories of health-care workers, first responders, teachers, community leaders, businesses and individuals who have risen to the occasion.
Teachers whose work load has increased because of the need to flip between in-school and remote learning and cafeteria workers preparing take-out meals for any student who wants one. Health-care workers at all facilities working longer hours because the need is so great and putting themselves at risk.
We wrote about Tom Childs lifting the spirits of many by playing his bagpipes on the pedestrian bridge in Berlin while his wife is working in an ICU unit in a Boston hospital.
“It just takes people away from the pandemic,” he said of his nightly performances last spring.
Labonville converted its sewing plant to make protective gowns for AVH and many individuals voluntarily made masks at home to ensure an adequate supply. Melissa Beaudoin and her 5-year-old daughter MaKenna Letendre decorated their bay window with individual hearts to recognize the frontline workers at St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Home in Berlin where Beaudoin is a licensed nursing assistant.
Organizations and food service agencies worked to feed people. The N.H. Food Bank held numerous mobile food pantries including four this month, providing boxes of food and perishable items. Three businessmen donated money to buy 600 turkeys for the Christmas food pantry. Harvest Christian Fellowship Community Cafe changed its community dinners to hot take-out meals and saw the demand grow as it did for the food pantry it runs.
Working together, health-care providers, school officials, community representatives, nursing home administrators, prison representatives formed an Androscoggin Valley COVID Response Working Group to coordinate the region’s response. Meeting weekly and sometimes daily when the need arises, the members share information and resources. It has become a model for other rural areas.
The first reported case of COVID-19 in the state was on March 2. Before the end of the month, Gov. Chris Sununu had issued an emergency order giving schools one week to go to remote learning. Restaurants and bars were ordered to serve patrons by take out only and large public gatherings were prohibited.
Meetings became virtual.
Toilet paper became in short supply. Mark Kelley of White Mountain Lumber contacted Gorham Paper and Tissue and the company made a supply of White Mountain Tissue available locally.
Berlin-Gorham boys and girls ice hockey teams and the Berlin Unified teams made it to their respective championship finals but the games were canceled, leading all to be crowned co-champs. Athletic Director Craig Melanson and the coaches went door-to-door to recognize each athlete with a lawn sign and award.
The city of Berlin set up a phone call to residents to provide information to the public about the coronavirus. The message was to wear a mask, wash hands frequently and social distance. People coming to the Androscoggin Valley from outside the region were asked to quarantine for two weeks. Regardless, in April, the valley had its first positive case reported in Randolph.
As the summer season approached, the Appalachian Mountain Club announced it would not open its mountain huts. The Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce announced it was cancelling the Jericho ATV Festival. As the pandemic continued, the chamber would end up cancelling its other major events, including Wingzilla and RiverFire. Gorham cancelled its famous Fourth of July celebrations.
With few active cases in Coos County and summer weather allowing social distancing, some restrictions began to ease. Nursing homes set up short visits for residents outdoors and restaurants discovered outside dining. Activities such as walking and hiking became popular.
Both Berlin and Gorham school systems announced plans to open for the fall semester in a hybrid model, with most students in-school but a minority in remote learning. Berlin phased in the opening.
As the warm weather left and people and activities moved indoors, the number of positive cases started to increase. The federal prison had an outbreak of positive cases in mid-October which resulted in a slight increase in numbers in Berlin and surrounding communities. The city put a mask ordinance in place followed by the state adopting one as well.
The numbers of cases continued to climb with Berlin reporting 22 positive cases Nov.3, and positive cases in Gorham, Randolph and Milan. Then a surge in positive cases at the state prison has drove Berlin numbers to the highest it had seen in the pandemic with 113 active cases. City Manager James Wheeler warned that about 50 of those cases were in the community and not related to the prison. He again urged people to wear masks and follow social distancing.
With the first vaccines underway, health officials say there is a light at the end of the dark tunnel that has been COVID-19. But experts at all levels advise the next few months have the potential to be the worst as a surge is expected across the country in a couple of weeks because of the holiday travel.
