In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2021, the following cases were heard:
• Jason Chandler, 26, 179 Willow St., Berlin, was found guilty of DUI and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620. His license was revoked for 90 days and he was referred to the Impaired Driver Care Management Program. The court may suspend part of the sentence provided the defendant complies with the requirements of the Impaired Driver program.
•Richard Labonville, 68, of 7 Willis Place, Gorham, was found guilty of simple assault-physical contact and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310. He was also sentenced to five days in the House of Correction, suspended for one year on good behavior.
• Jeremy Sprenger, 39, of 18 Mountain View Drive, Milan and Dummer, had two counts of simple assault, physical contact placed on file without a finding, conditional on good behavior for 18 months.
• Ryan Guay, 25, of 12 Park St., Gorham, had a charge of domestic violence/false imprisonment nolle prossed (not prosecuted).
• Kamron Dewitt, 17, of 24 Rufus Mountain Drive, Effingham, was found guilty of negligent driving and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310, with $155 suspended on good behavior for one year. He must also take an online defensive driver course and provide proof to the Gorham police department within 45 days.
• Tyler Lawrence, 20, of 14 Cascade St., Gorham, was found guilty of DUI. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $610. His right to operate was revoked for 12 months. He must also complete the Impaired Driver Care Management and DWI- first offense programs.
• Michael Sullivan, 28, of 41 Franklin St., Berlin, was found guilty of open container and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $186. He was also found guilty of DUI and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $930. His license to drive was revoked for 18 months but he can petition for early reinstatement upon completion of DWI First and Impaired Driver Care Management Program. After the reinstatement of his license, he must install an interlock device for a period of 18 months.
• Julie Maben, 48, of 786 Third Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of driving without a valid license and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124.
• Alicia Dumont, 24, of 250 Madison Ave., Berlin, had a charge of driving without a valid license placed on file without a finding on the condition of good behavior for one year with no motor vehicle violations.
• Jonathan Savatore, 35, of 99 Jericho Road, Berlin, was found guilty of resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 90 days in the House of Correction, suspended on good behavior for two years.
• Chantel Candide-Da Silva, 29, of 87 Elm St., Berlin, was found guilty of driving without a valid driver’s license and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with $310 suspended good behavior for one year.
• Chad Blais, 48, homeless, Berlin, was found guilty of receiving stolen property and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $630 with $420 suspended on the condition of good behavior for one year. A charge of contempt was nolle prossed.
• Danielle Hayford, 44, of 2 Birch St., Berlin, was found guilty of simple assault. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620. She was sentenced to 90 days in the House of Correction, suspended upon good behavior for two years.
• Antwan Stroud, 20, of 28 Spring St., Berlin, was found guilty of unlawful intoxication and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $372.
• Tiffany Digaetano, 39, homeless, Berlin, was found guilty of shoplifting and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with $310 suspended upon good behavior for one year.
• Joseph Nugent, III, 49, of 135 Green St., Berlin, was found guilty of violating a town motor vehicle ordinance and fined $100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.