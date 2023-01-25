CONCORD — Arrests by NHSP troopers working out of Troop F, Twin Mountain, for the week of Jan. 9 – 15 are:
Susan A. Mitchell, 47, of Plymouth, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Jan. 9 at New Hampton by NHSP trooper John C. Collishaw.
Garth P. Thomson, 44, of Plymouth, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass on Jan. 9 at New Hampton by NHSP trooper Collishaw.
William F. Durant, 52, of Berlin, was arrested in Errol on Jan. 9 on a charge of simple assault, physical contact by NHSP trooper Nathaniel C. Perkins. Durant on Jan. 10 was arrested on charges of violation of a protective order in Errol by Perkins.
Katherine A. Drouin, 44, of Hebron, was arrested on Jan. 10 in Plymouth on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after being certified as a habitual offender and arrested on a charge of driving a motor vehicle after a license revocation/suspension DUI, by NSHSP trooper Collishaw.
Cedar Riley Maineri, 21, of Moultonborough, was arrested on Jan. 11 in Holderness on a charge of aggravated DUI by NHSP trooper Jeffrey S. Minicucci.
Tyler John Prescott, 36, of Hopkinton, was arrested on a charge stemming from an outstanding bench warrant on Jan. 13 in Bridgewater by NHSP trooper Jawara G. Conde.
Stanley Richard Choinski, 70, of Brimfield, Mass., was arrested on Jan. 14 in Bridgewater on a charge of DUI-impairment by NHSP trooper Alex M. Peplinski.
Thomas Whalen, 25, of Fairfield, Conn., was arrested on Jan. 15 in Warren by NSHP trooper Shawn B. Slaney on charges of DUI-impairment and possession of more than ¾ ounce of marijuana or 5 grams of hashish, per the arrest record.
