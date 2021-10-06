LANCASTER — A Coos County grand jury, meeting Sept. 17, returned sixteen indictments against eight individuals.
• Roger L. Cass, 25, of 410 Marshall Hill Rd., Columbia was indicted on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after certification as a habitual offender.
• Julie A. Delisle, 52, of 8 Wilfred St., Gorham was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug.
• Cory S. Dickinson, 31, of 679 Cheshire St., Berlin was indicted on three counts of possession of a controlled drug and one count of common nuisances, alleging he kept a place at 40 Spring Street in Berlin that was used by drug-dependent people for using and selling drugs.
• Daniel F. Dion, 59, of 49 Guilmette St., Berlin was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
• Dawn E. Fraser, 38, of 130 Prospect St., Lancaster was indicted on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after certification as a habitual offender.
• Derek Lefebvre, 30, of Gorham was indicted on one count of forgery and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card.
• Christopher Plaisted Comeau, 29, of 122 Hillside Ave., was indicted on two counts of assault by a prisoner, alleging he spit saliva onto the cheek of a corrections officer at the Coos County House of Corrections and threw a cup at the officer, hitting him in the leg. Comeau was also indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
• Victor E. Rich, 41,of 5 Birch St., Berlin was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug (prior conviction).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.