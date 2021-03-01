LANCASTER— A Berlin man was sentenced to serve one and a half to three years in the state prison after he was found guilty of selling a controlled drug.
Floyd Riff, 39, of 552 Hillsboro St., pleaded guilty to knowingly selling a quantity of what he purported to be a controlled drug heroin or fentanyl to a cooperating individual working with the N.H. Attorney-General’s Drug Task Force.
The substance was later determined not to have been a controlled drug.
Riff had previously been convicted of a felony in 2014. He also pleaded guilty to a violation of probation.
Coos Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein sentenced Riff to serve 1.5 years to 3 years in state prison, with the sentence to start July 1. He was given a $620 fine and penalty assessment suspended for two years and ordered to make restitution of $140 to the drug task force.
Riff was also given a 180-day sentence in the Coos County House of Correction on the violation charge, to run concurrent with his state prison sentence.
Two other charges of sale of a controlled drug were not prosecuted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.