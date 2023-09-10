Standoff at 97 Main St., Berlin

A police officer, from one of several law enforcement agencies who responded Sept. 9 around 4:30 p.m., is stationed outside an apartment building at 97 Main St., Berlin, during an hour-long standoff that ended with the arrest of a man on criminal threatening charges. No one was injured. (BARBARA TETREAULT PHOTO)

BERLIN — On Saturday, Sept. 9, at about 4:30 p.m., the Berlin Police Department responded to 97 Main St. for a report of a man pointing a gun at his neighbor. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect, 60-year-old Patrick Dube, who then retreated into his apartment with what appeared to be a pistol in hand. Officers responded from the Gorham Police Department, New Hampshire Fish and Game, State Police and the Coos County Sheriff’s Department. Dube surrendered himself after about an hour-long standoff.

Dube has been charged with five counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and is currently being held at the Coos County House of Corrections pending a bail hearing on Monday.

Tags

(2) comments

beverley481
beverley481

Is not pointing a gun, (a deadly weapon), threatening another human being with it, warrant no less than a charge and maximum punishment for attempted murder? Until the court system starts serving up maximum punishment for gun owners with poor behavior, all of our lives will continue to be at risk. Enough is enough!

Report Add Reply
SoulTroll
SoulTroll

I mean the guy is gonna get his guns taken away and probably charged with a felony. No need to make taxpayers pay $60/k a year for 25+ years when there are simpler solutions.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.