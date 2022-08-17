BERLIN — Tri-County Community Action Program announced an exciting new initiative to bringing services directly to residents in the northernmost townships of Coos County. Tri-County CAP Connect is a fully mobile office unit equipped with satellite internet that will enable the public to access services in the communities where they live or are closest to them.
"We are so excited to launch this new service in Northern Coos County,” said Jeanne Robillard, Tri-County CAP CEO. “People in communities without reliable internet and for whom traveling to the Berlin area is difficult will be able to come to the mobile unit, fill out one central application, and be connected to all of the services our agency offers.”
Tri-County CAP Connect users can also speak with a trained service intake navigator, drop off paperwork, and use the internet to apply online for services from other providers.
The Tri-County CAP Connect mobile unit will be rotating among Northern Coos County towns on a weekly/bi-weekly basis.
“Providing enhanced access to Community Action services in this traditionally underserved area has long been our vision at Tri-County CAP. COVID intensified the need, and thankfully, COVID Community Service Block Grant dollars enabled us to launch this unique project and make our vision a reality," Robillard added.
The mobile unit is scheduled to visit the Colebrook Moose Festival on Aug. 26, the Lancaster Fair from Sept. 1 through 5, and River Fire in Berlin on Oct. 15. Community members are encouraged to stop by and tour the unit, meet the staff and get information about Tri-County CAP programs. From October to April, there will be soft launch visits to partner towns. Full accessibility and a regular schedule of availability in partner towns in Northern Coos County are scheduled for the spring of 2023.
Tri-County CAP operates 15 programs and over 50 services to assist families and individuals in Coos, Carroll and Grafton Counties. The agency provides opportunities to strengthen communities by improving the lives of low- to moderate-income families and individuals.
Tri-County CAP programs include Cornerstone Housing North, Energy Assistance Program, Guardianship Services, Weatherization, Head Start, Housing Stability Services, Emergency Homeless Shelters, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, ServiceLink, Tri-County CAP Family Dentistry, Tri-County Transit Service and USDA Food Distribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.