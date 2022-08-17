BERLIN — Tri-County Community Action Program announced an exciting new initiative to bringing services directly to residents in the northernmost townships of Coos County. Tri-County CAP Connect is a fully mobile office unit equipped with satellite internet that will enable the public to access services in the communities where they live or are closest to them. 

"We are so excited to launch this new service in Northern Coos County,” said Jeanne Robillard, Tri-County CAP CEO. “People in communities without reliable internet and for whom traveling to the Berlin area is difficult will be able to come to the mobile unit, fill out one central application, and be connected to all of the services our agency offers.”  

