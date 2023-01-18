SHELBURNE — Hundreds of Granite State snowmobilers will gather the weekend of February 3 through 5 on Gorham Commons and the Town & Country Motor Inn Resort in Shelburne, to celebrate the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association Ride-In to benefit Easterseals Camp Sno-Mo. 

The weekend fundraising will be used to create life-changing experiences for campers, ages 11 to 21, with disabilities and special needs at Easterseals Camp Sno-Mo, located in Gilmanton Iron Works. Easterseals campers inclusively participate alongside Boy Scouts in a wide variety of activities including water sports, team sports, hiking, archery, a ropes course, and crafts.

