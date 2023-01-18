SHELBURNE — Hundreds of Granite State snowmobilers will gather the weekend of February 3 through 5 on Gorham Commons and the Town & Country Motor Inn Resort in Shelburne, to celebrate the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association Ride-In to benefit Easterseals Camp Sno-Mo.
The weekend fundraising will be used to create life-changing experiences for campers, ages 11 to 21, with disabilities and special needs at Easterseals Camp Sno-Mo, located in Gilmanton Iron Works. Easterseals campers inclusively participate alongside Boy Scouts in a wide variety of activities including water sports, team sports, hiking, archery, a ropes course, and crafts.
Through statewide fundraising efforts, such as spaghetti suppers and bake sales, local snowmobile clubs have raised more than $3.6 million dollars since the event was established in 1972.
The annual fundraiser features a weekend of activities open to everyone. On Friday, Feb. 3 comedian Juston McKinney will perform at the Town and Country Inn and Resort in Shelburne. If you haven’t caught one of McKinney’s live shows as he makes his way around the Granite State comedy circuit, you might recognize him for New Hampshire Lottery commercials or his stand-up specials, “Parentally Challenged” and “On Mid-Life Support” on Amazon Prime. Tickets for his show benefitting Easterseals Camp Sno-Mo start at $15 and are available atnhsa.com.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. a tent will be up on Gorham Commons featuring live music, brewery tasting, food, and an auction. A “Mystery Poker Run” will kick off at 10 a.m. Each stop has a clue to the next stop. At 4 p.m. there will be a snowmobile costume parade with prizes for best-decorated sled and costume.
The fun continues into the night with a live auction at the Town & Country starting at 8 p.m. followed by a free pizza and cookie buffet. If you want to head “Back to the Future” stick around for the after hours 1980’s live music.
The complete schedule and details are available at nhsa.com or call (603) 273-0220.
“We are grateful to the NHSA clubs and riders for their continued support of Camp Sno-Mo,” says Maureen Beauregard, Easterseals New Hampshire president and CEO. “Your long-term commitment to Easterseals is greatly appreciated. Our campers and their families directly benefit from your generosity.”
Sno-Mo campers gain courage by exploring new adventures, develop confidence by discovering new abilities, make connections by building friendships, and create treasured memories to last a lifetime.
The New Hampshire Snowmobile Association takes great pride in the Annual NHSA Easterseals Ride-In forCamp Sno-Moand encourages all to participate!
