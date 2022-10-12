BERLIN —The Northern New England Division of The Salvation Army announces the appointment of Lieutenant Brian Perks as commanding officer and pastor for the Berlin Salvation Army.
The lieutenant received his B.A. in theology from Asbury College in Wilmore, Ky., and was commissioned as a Salvation Army officer in 2020. Before commencing his studies at The Salvation Army’s College for officer training in New York in 2018, Perks helped manage several Salvation Army thrift stores in Western Massachusetts. He previously served in Laconia for almost two years as his first appointment and is looking forward to sharing his experience in business management and passion for making a difference in the lives of young people and their families.
"I am thrilled to be appointed to the Berlin Salvation Army and eager to build upon the amazing work my predecessors have done in this community," said Brian, "Today the need is greater than ever, and I look forward to collaborating with our partners, sponsors, volunteers, and community leaders to help people and support them on their journey."
The Berlin Salvation Army offers general assistance of food, clothing, and utilities. Also, individuals and families may receive food from the food pantry. During the summer, the organization offers a canteen feeding program and an opportunity for children to attend The Salvation Army’s Camp Sebago in Maine. During the holidays families and individuals may apply for assistance with meals, winter coats and toys.
