Lieutenant Brian Perks

Lieutenant Brian Perks is the new commanding officer and pastor for the Berlin Salvation Army. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN —The Northern New England Division of The Salvation Army announces the appointment of Lieutenant Brian Perks as commanding officer and pastor for the Berlin Salvation Army.

The lieutenant received his B.A. in theology from Asbury College in Wilmore, Ky., and was commissioned as a Salvation Army officer in 2020. Before commencing his studies at The Salvation Army’s College for officer training in New York in 2018, Perks helped manage several Salvation Army thrift stores in Western Massachusetts. He previously served in Laconia for almost two years as his first appointment and is looking forward to sharing his experience in business management and passion for making a difference in the lives of young people and their families.

