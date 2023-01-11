BERLIN — The Sunday, Jan. 15, at 5 p.m., St. Barnabas Episcopal Church will celebrate the good news of the birth of Christ with the service of Evensong, an ancient Christian tradition. A monastic chant led by the St. Barnabas compline choir and sung in the candlelit sanctuary evokes the wonder of Christ’s light shining into our darkened world and makes space for quiet meditation. Also on Sunday, at 10:15 a.m. church services will begin with the centuries-old tradition of marking the church doors with chalk: 20 + C + M + B 23, while asking for God’s blessing on the new year. The public is invited to both events. Learn more on the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church Facebook page.
Evensong and chalking of the church doors for Epiphany
-
- Updated
- 0
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Berlin Sun eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Conway to look into homestead exemption in July
- New law to provide funds for police de-escalation training
- 603 Legal Aid receives grant to improve civil legal services through community outreach
- Setters Green 35th anniversary cake-cutting Friday
- Evensong and chalking of the church doors for Epiphany
- Is your pooch Berlin's 'top dog'?
- Adaptive skiers to compete to be the 'Last Skiers Standing'
- State to get $57 million opioid settlement from CVS, Walgreens
Most Popular
Articles
- Head-on collision on Route 16 in Ossipee kills one
- Budgeteers host heated meeting over paid parking
- Birth: Abigail Tait Osgood
- Person on the Street: Thoughts on paid parking
- Passages 2022: Remembering a few who made a difference
- Tarberry project stalled by Conway selectmen
- Town engineer now deputy town manager
- NH, VT crews fight Friday a.m. multifamily home fire in Jefferson
- Obituary: Darrell W. Keaten
- Passages 2022: Sun loses two veteran employees
Images
Videos
Commented
- Jim Pietrangelo: Brittney Griner, like LeBron James, is a coward and a bigot (5)
- Walter Davis: Like it or not, to get more oil we have to deal with corrupt countries (3)
- Residents to pay $5 to park in North Conway (3)
- Jim Pietrangelo: With typical woke hypocrisy, Jay Burnham takes me to task (3)
- Selectmen now say Settlers' mural is illegal sign (3)
- Susan Rheault: Continued attacks on Dr. Fauci shows deep reservoir of stupid (2)
- Budgeteers host heated meeting over paid parking (2)
- Jay Burnham: Pietrangelo is real bigot, not Olympic champion Brittney Griner (2)
- Beth Ruediger: Let's do the right thing and welcome home Britney Griner (2)
- Ossipee seeks new police chief (2)
- Eugene Long: Hospitals, docs like c-sections births because of the money (2)
- Larry Gomes: Make a New Year’s resolution to tame big government (1)
- Robert C. Sawyer: Issue with parking isn't the money, it's the anti-tourist attitude (1)
- Jay Burnham: Time for Jim-not-Joe Pietrangelo to end disinformation campaign (1)
- Eagles open Holiday Bash on a winning note, 72-12 (1)
- Jim Pietrangelo: I don't need to resort to playing the race card as my critics did (1)
- Jim Pietrangleo: Burnham didn't let facts get in the way of his critique of me (1)
- State DOE doubles down on Tutor.com (1)
- Person on the Street: Thoughts on paid parking (1)
- Peter Edwards: I had a (terrible) dream (1)
- Ryan Shepard: Energy should be spent on preserving murals, not enforcement (1)
- Laura Slitt: Judiasm permits humans to eat animals, but we can choose not to (1)
- Conway residents seek to muzzle proposed kennels (1)
- Walter Davis: Pietrangelo suggests that some Americans are worth more than others (1)
- Beth Ruediger: Let's do the right thing and welcome home Britney Griner (1)
- Jerry Knirk: Gerrymandering the county (1)
- Larry Gomes: Make a New Year’s resolution to tame big government (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.