St. Barnabas Episcopal Church compline choir

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church compline choir. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — The Sunday, Jan. 15, at 5 p.m., St. Barnabas Episcopal Church will celebrate the good news of the birth of Christ with the service of Evensong, an ancient Christian tradition. A monastic chant led by the St. Barnabas compline choir and sung in the candlelit sanctuary evokes the wonder of Christ’s light shining into our darkened world and makes space for quiet meditation. Also on Sunday, at 10:15 a.m. church services will begin with the centuries-old tradition of marking the church doors with chalk: 20 + C + M + B 23, while asking for God’s blessing on the new year. The public is invited to both events. Learn more on the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church Facebook page. 

