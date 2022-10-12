BERLIN — As the nights are getting colder in New England, the City of Berlin will be warming things up with one of the best fall festivals around. RiverFire on Oct. 15 is a full day of fun for the whole family including a 5k run/walk, hayride, bouncy houses, a kid’s Halloween parade, a zombie ATV poker run, food vendors, a beer tent and a cornhole tournament. The event ends with dramatic fires on the river.

The RiverFire 5K starts at 2 p.m. and all net proceeds go to support the Response Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Center. “In person” participants will run or walk a flat and fast, certified (NH 19005BK), 5K course along the picturesque Androscoggin River ending their race at Berlin’s annual RiverFire Celebration. Runners and walkers can also participate virtually on a course and time of their choosing

