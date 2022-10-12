BERLIN — As the nights are getting colder in New England, theCity of Berlinwill be warming things up with one of the best fall festivals around.RiverFireon Oct. 15 is a full day of fun for the whole family including a 5k run/walk, hayride, bouncy houses, a kid’s Halloween parade, a zombie ATV poker run, food vendors, a beer tent and a cornhole tournament. The event ends with dramatic fires on the river.
TheRiverFire 5Kstarts at 2 p.m. and all net proceeds go to support the Response Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Center.“In person” participants will run or walk a flat and fast, certified (NH 19005BK), 5K course along the picturesque Androscoggin River ending their race at Berlin’s annual RiverFire Celebration. Runners and walkers can also participate virtually on a course and time of their choosing
Hand-crafted awards will be given to the top “in person” male and female finishers, the top three “in person” male and female finishers in each age division, and special awards, not based on time or placement, for “virtual” participants.
For competitive runners, the first man to break Brian Beegle’s 2016 course record of 16:14, and the first woman to beat Meagan Boucher’s 2017 course record of 17:56, will each win $50.
Runners and walkers can also form a team of at least 3 family, friends, and/or coworkers and win. Awards will be given to the three fastest “in-person” teams (times of the three fastest team members added together) as well as a “Best Theme Team” award based on originality.
RiverFire is at Service Credit Union Heritage Park at 942 Main Street, Berlin. Admission to the park is free, but there are fees for certain events and activities. For the event schedule and more information visitandroscogginvalleychamber.com/riverfire-festival.
