Persis G. Steady passed on to eternal life peacefully on January 23,2021 at the age of 96. Pert was born on July 13, 1924 in Berlin, New Hampshire and lived there all her life. She had a full and simple life. In her younger years she worked for the telephone company. Rather than moving with the phone company she chose to stay in Berlin and had some great years at a couple of local medical offices. When she retired she loved meeting with friends for coffee or meals, attending church services, and keeping up with current events. She loved her paper. She also found time to support local business’s always staying stylish. We loved that she always found time to visit her family as they moved around in Conn., New Jersey, Michigan, and South Carolina. She was a kind and loving person, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor.
She is survived by her 3 nieces, Nicole Allen, Andree Wade, and Shelly Douglas; 5 great nieces and nephews and 4 great-great nieces and nephews and a few great furry friends. She also leaves behind a very special friend, Doris Cusson and her husband Norman, and their family. They were her special adopted family for many years. Pert will be missed.
At her request, there will not be a service and she will buried with her family at St. Anne Cemetery. A special thank you to Phyllis Morrissette, and North Country Angels for their care for Pert. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.bryantfuneralhome.net
