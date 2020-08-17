Obituary: Wendell “Wendy” Wheeler

Wendell “Wendy” Wheeler, 81, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H., after a brief illness. He was born in Milan, N.H., on July 20, 1939, the son of the late Andrew and Cora Wheeler, and lived most of his life in the Milan-Berlin area.
Wendell worked for the Brown Company as a heavy equipment operator/truck driver and retired from Crown Vantage. He loved truck driving and was very knowledgeable about tractor trailers and the trucking industry. He loved spending time with his family and his canine companion Frank.
Members of the family include his daughters Kathy Duchesne and husband Leo of Berlin and Charlene “Candy” Richard and husband Michael of Berlin; his sons Alan McLain and wife Paula of Berlin, Andy Wheeler and companion Chantal of Milan, Larry McLain and companion Terry of Mexico, Maine, and Scott Burlock and wife Robin of Milan; 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and a brother Richard Wheeler and wife Shirley of Campbell Hall, N.Y. He was predeceased by his first wife Theo (Mortenson) Wheeler, his second wife Patricia (Burlock) Wheeler, a son Billy McLain, a grandson PFC Buddy McLain, and a sister Doris Bergeron.
Due to the current restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held with Wendy’s immediate family. Interment will take place in the Russian City Cemetery in Berlin. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110 or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
