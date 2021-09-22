Obituary: Warren “Tommy” Albert Hayes

Warren “Tommy” Albert Hayes, 94, passed away on Sept. 13, 2021, at his home in Shelburne, N.H.
He was born on March 22, 1927, in Shelburne, the son of Margaret Wilson and Roland Hayes Sr.
He attended Shelburne and Gorham Schools and served in the Navy during World War II.
He married Nina Pierce on Dec. 21, 1947, in Bethel, Maine.
He worked for James River Paper Company for over 30 years before retiring. After retirement, he was a Shelburne school bus driver and started his own company, NOW Hayes Construction.
He was a fireman with the Shelburne Fire Department for over 60 years, chief for 20 years and a New Hampshire deputy fire warden. He also worked for the Shelburne Police Department. He served on the Shelburne Board of Selectmen, Planning Board, Cemetery Committee, Shelburne School Board, State of New Hampshire School Board Executive Council, and as director of emergency management, and was a member of the Shelburne Union Church Committee. He was a state of New Hampshire licensed sewerage disposal installer. In 2015, he received the Citizen of the Year award from the Winthrop Grange.
He is survived by three daughters, Marlene Hayes (David Stevens) of Farmington, N.H., Melanie Devoid of Shelburne, Marcia Kulpa of Vassalboro, Maine; and a son, Merrit Hayes (Lorna) of Roseville, Calif.; a brother, Charles Hayes (Jodi) of Winter, Wis., a sister, Shirley Lemay (George) of Merrimack, a step-brother, Jack Terrill (Liane) of Cheyenne, Wyo., six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Nina Hayes, his parents, brothers Roland Hayes, Richard Hayes, sisters Helen Saunders, Dorothy Bean, Doris Gorham and Priscilla “Tillie” Meyers.
A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m., at 64 Village Road in Shelburne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gorham EMS, 347 Main St, Gorham, NH 03581 or Shelburne Fire Department, 19 Meadow Rd, Shelburne, NH 03581. Social distancing and masks, which will be supplied, are required.
