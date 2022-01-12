Obituary: Virginia A. Bergeron

Virginia A. Bergeron, 83, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday Jan. 10, 2022, at the Coos County Nursing Home. She was born in Berlin on Feb. 10, 1938, the daughter of the late Attorney Arthur J. Bergeron, Sr. and Florence (Bilodeau) Bergeron and attended school in Berlin until the 10th grade. She graduated from Gould Academy in 1956, graduated from Russell Sage College in N.Y. in 1960 and obtained graduate credits from the University of Conn. and the Vo-Tech in Berlin. Virginia was employed as a social worker from the age of 22 until her retirement in 1987. She also worked for N. E. Airlines and traveled much of the world, which she enjoyed.
Family includes her brother Arthur J. (Joe) Bergeron, Jr. and his wife Elaine of Berlin, N.H.; nephews Jeffrey Bergeron and wife Brenda of Berlin, N.H., Allen Bergeron and wife Sherry of Hooksett, N.H., and Glenn Bergeron of Milan, N.H.; great nieces and nephews; an uncle and cousins.
There will be no services. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
