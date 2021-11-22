Obituary: Viola A. Rheaume

Viola A. Rheaume, 96, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Coos County Nursing Home.
She was born in East Charleston, Vt., on Feb. 17, 1925, the daughter of Francis and Louise (Lunderville) Dezan and had lived in Berlin since 1965. Viola was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and had been employed by Granite State Rubber Company for 16 years.
Viola was known for her outgoing personality. She made friends almost everywhere she went and knew how to crack a good joke. Viola had a passion for painting, loved music, line dancing and was a great accordion player. Viola was proud of her family and always made sure she expressed how grateful she was. She was the life of the party and will be missed dearly.
The family includes her grandchildren: Dianne (Lamoureux) Whitney, Theresa (Lamoureux) O’Hearn and husband Jack, Cindy (Johnson) Dubois and husband Maurice, Bronson Johnson, and Rick Johnson; her great-grandchildren: Shayna (Morency) Baptiste and husband Chavannes, Maranda Morency, Alaina Bernard and companion Jon Leveille, Briana (Bernard) Wood and husband Guy, and Molly Dubois; and her great-great-grandchildren: Jordan McGuire, Chanece Baptiste, Jax Morency, Guy Wood, Jr., and Griffin Wood.
She was predeceased by her husband Louis Rheaume, and her granddaughter Yvonne Lamoureux.
She was predeceased by her children Diane Gosselin, Camellia L. Hill and Jacqueline “Jackie” Johnson and her siblings Buster, Bill, Clayton, Morris, Derwood, Mabel, Bertha, Beatrice, Violet, Pearl and Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish in the spring of 2022. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
