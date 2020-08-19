Obituary: The Reverend Charles 'Charlie' James Heslam III

The Rev. Charles 'Charlie' James Heslam III passed away at home on Aug. 15, 2020. His wife and children were at home with him. Charlie was born July 9, 1938, and raised on Pearl Hill in Fitchburg, Mass.
Charlie was a UCC minister for 42 years before retiring in 2004. His ministry started at Bangor Theological Seminary and Cherryfield, Maine. He and Janet moved to Ohio and then back to Maine where he and Janet raised their children in the town of Brooks in Waldo County. He finished his ministry in West Concord, New Hampshire.
During his years in Maine, Charlie may have been as well known for his bleacher refereeing during Mt View High School sports as he was for his preaching with the Waldo County Cooperative Ministry.
For his retirement, the family built a two-story 2.5 bay garage in seven days at their home in Northfield, New Hampshire. His retirement gift from the church was a riding lawnmower which he loved to drive around (and over) their property and he continued to enjoy the freedom of riding the mower even after he gave up driving the car.
After retirement Charlie enjoyed traveling — especially to visit his children and grandchildren. He took great pride in his family.
Charles was predeceased by his parents Prudence and Jim, and three siblings Susan, Bill and Anna Mae.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet; his daughter Bethany and husband Jim; his sons Paul and wife Colleen, Peter, and David and his wife Katy; three grandchildren William, Finley and Ellis; and his sister Lucia Lamanna.
Charlie loved to tell stories. The family would love to hear your favorite story about Charlie. In lieu of flowers please share a memory of Charlie with the family or a friend, buy a child an ice cream cone or share a random act of kindness.
A Celebration of Life will be held next spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.