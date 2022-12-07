Steven Albert.jpg

Steven J. Albert, 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith, surrounded by his loved ones and Golden View family. He was born on July 27, 1959, in Berlin, a son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Rosenberg) Albert.

Steve was known for his quick wit and easy smile. He could joke about anything with anyone, especially his golf game. Steve spent most of his life in Berlin and was a passionate sports fan. His physical limitations kept him from playing most sports, but they didn’t keep him from participating. In his youth, he volunteered as a statistician for local softball teams. He faithfully followed his brother, Dave through his sporting career at Berlin High School and UNH. He later served as an assistant coach and coach for teams in Berlin and Holland, Mich. Steve especially enjoyed watching and rooting for his favorite teams on TV, such as the New England Patriots and Montreal Canadiens.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.