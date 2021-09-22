Sr. Roberta Croteau, p.m. (Sr. Lucien du Sacre Coeur), 92, of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, Manchester, died Sept. 21, 2021.
Born in Berlin, N.H., on Feb.6, 1929, she was the daughter of Leo and Beatrice (Gallant) Croteau. She served in the congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary for 68 years.
She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Rivier College in Nashua, N.H., and master's degree in education from Rhode Island College, Providence, R.I.
Sr. Roberta taught, and was principal in various elementary schools in New Hampshire and Rhode Island. She was college dean and academic dean at Rivier University for six years and then provincial superior in Manchester for 12 years. She became assistant general to the superiors in Castel, Rome, Italy, for 12 years and served in Exeter, England, for two years. She retired at St. Joseph II in Manchester in 2018.
Sr. Roberta is predeceased by her parents; three brothers, Sylvio, Rodrigue and Roger Croteau; and one sister, Grace Chauvin. She is survived by one sister, Marcelle Aubin; one brother, Lucien Croteau; her sister-in-law, Lorraine Croteau; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. A celebration of life will happen at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Road., Manchester, NH 03104. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, go to lambertfuneralhome.com.
