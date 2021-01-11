JEFFERSON — Rupert E. Corrigan died on Jan. 5, 2021, at the Morrison Nursing Home in Whitefield, N.H.
He was born in Lancaster, N.H., on Dec. 18, 1934, to Rupert C. Corrigan and Jeannie (Merrow) Corrigan of Randolph, N.H.
As a teenager, he worked as an usher at the Rialto Theater, manually set up pins at the Lancaster bowling alley, worked as a caddy at the Waumbek golf course and always took time to help other family members with chores they needed done.
He married Wilma Paschal of Jefferson, N.H., on April 15, 1952, at the All Saints Catholic Church in Lancaster.
He worked as a construction/logging truck driver for about two years. He then worked for the New Hampshire Departnent of Transportation, District 1, for 42 years on the road crew, as construction foreman/night patrol and as patrolman supervisor. He did odd jobs for people in town on evenings and Saturdays while continuing to help family members. In later years, he worked at Santa’s Village on their grounds crew and was involved in building stonewalls there. He liked making items using wood with vintage pieces used for decoration and also built a number of stonewalls at his home.
Rupert was a member of the St. Agnes Catholic Church and was caretaker of the building for 40 years. He belonged to the Jefferson Fire Department, PTA, Starr King Grange and the Historical Society. He also was the author of the “Jefferson Before 1996” history book.
Rupert leaves behind his wife, Wilma, his children Sally and husband Earl of Jefferson, Daniel and wife Denise of Gorham, N.H., Mark of Jefferson and Lori and companion, Frank Bartlett of Littleton, N.H., nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He has a brother, Frederick and wife, Ellen of Halifax, Mass., and a sister Shelby Papuga, of Raleigh, N.C., and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at All Saints Catholic Church in Lancaster on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Gate of Heaven Parish, 163 Main Street, Lancaster, NH 03584 as a bequest to use at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Burial will be in the spring in Hillside Cemetery in Jefferson.
